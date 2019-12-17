Attention Capital Acquires Girlboss

Former FOX, Palantir and Snap execs to support scaling of the business.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Attention Capital announced today that it is acquiring Girlboss, a leader in the women’s media space best known for the power of its community and its ability to connect and convene millennial women.

The Girlboss brand was born out of the runaway success of founder and CEO Sophia Amoruso’s best-selling book #GIRLBOSS, which has sold more than 500,000 copies since it was published in 2014. The book’s premise—that entrepreneurship is a way of life, both professionally and personally, that we should learn from our mistakes and take big risks—resonated with millions of women around the world who became the earliest members of Girlboss’ passionate global community.

Since its launch in 2017, the Girlboss media platform has expanded to include a digital professional network (dubbed “the LinkedIn for women”), an award-winning podcast network with 21M+ downloads, and sold-out events including the bi-annual Girlboss Rally, which has brought together women from 30 countries and 230 cities. The company’s executive team will continue to scale its partnerships business to connect brands with the Girlboss community and tap into the experience of Attention Capital’s leadership in growing platforms for brands, including Snap, FOX, Palantir, TIME and VICE.

“Girlboss is an internationally known brand that is redefining what it means to be entrepreneurial—it’s not just starting your own business, it’s taking a risk, looking for that next role, making a career switch and taking a step into the unknown,” said Ashlyn Gentry, co-founder and managing partner of Attention Capital. “Millions of women feel more comfortable going on this journey because they know they have Sophia and the global Girlboss community right there with them. The loyalty and passion that this brand captures makes it a massive market opportunity, and at Attention Capital we’re looking forward to working with the team on Girlboss’ expansion.”

“Girlboss is built on the idea of powering growth through community,” said Sophia Amoruso, founder and CEO of Girlboss. “The Girlboss movement’s viral success makes evident that women are more successful if they have access to each other and can share their experiences. We are thrilled to supercharge Girlboss’ growth by tapping into Attention Capital’s deep-rooted expertise in building and scaling brands.”

About Girlboss

The Girlboss mission is to redefine success for millennial women by providing the connections, tools, and resources they need to advance. We aim to create a new reality where women can make progress personally, professionally, and in service of others. Powering growth through community, we’re building a Noah’s Ark of the most interesting and ambitious women in the world—powered by a digital professional network, content, a podcast network, and experiential activations. In 2014, Founder and CEO Sophia Amoruso published #GIRLBOSS, which spent 20 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list. In 2015, Amoruso launched Girlboss Radio, a weekly podcast, which has included guests like Huda Kattan, Katie Couric, Valerie Jarrett, and more. Today, Girlboss has built a podcast network with 21M+ podcast downloads to date and produces a twice-yearly conference, the Girlboss Rally, which has welcomed more than 5,000 women traveling from 30 countries and 230 cities to attend the event.

About Attention Capital

Attention Capital buys, builds, and scales brands and technologies that are shaping the attention economy, the largest and fastest growing segment of the global economy. The company targets high potential media brands and technology platforms that properly measure and value attention and are positioned to exponentially benefit in a market correction of the attention economy. Attention Capital was founded by Joe Marchese, Nick Bell, and Ashlyn Gentry, a leadership team that has deep domain expertise as multiple time founders and top media company executives.

