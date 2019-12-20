Lamo Sets QVC Record with Thanksgiving Day Launch

CORONA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lamo, a sheepskin footwear brand, appeared once again on the QVC channel to offer special deals on an exclusive new style. This year, Lamo was awarded the prestigious Today’s Special Value (TSV), signifying to shoppers that QVC had chosen Lamo boots as one of the top specials for the day. After the holiday had passed, Lamo had set a new QVC record for first-time customers.





“It’s always a great experience being a part of QVC, especially during one of the busiest shopping times of the year,” said Jerry Breig, COO of Lamo. “We are very excited to see that consumers love Lamo just as much as we do, and that they want to gift our shoes to family, friends and even themselves.”

This year, Lamo offered an exclusive new boot style named the Adele. Even with a single style, shoppers were given a variety of options, as the boot was designed in short, tall and six eye-catching colors. While many returning QVC customers tuned in to take advantage of the special, Lamo garnered more new customers in the history of QVC over the course of one launch.

About Lamo Sheepskin Inc.

The Lamo brand was founded in 1995 and launched its authentic sheepskin product range along the Southern California coastline. Lamo’s sheepskin footwear provides the perfect mix of warmth and comfort to combat the cool coastal breezes both at home and around the town. Today, Lamo has grown into an active lifestyle California footwear brand offering a wide range of products that meet all of your footwear needs. From classic sheepskin styles, moccasins, to sandals, to house shoes and active casual footwear. Lamo promises that every step taken will be done in California Comfort™.

