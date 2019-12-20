ViacomCBS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on both its Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2019.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

