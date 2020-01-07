Targus Wins CES 2020 Innovation Award for DisplayLink-Based Quad 4K Universal Docking Station

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DisplayLink, the leading provider of USB graphics and Universal hot desking technology announced the DisplayLink-based Targus USB-C™ Universal Quad 4K Docking Station (DOCK570USZ) is a winner of an CES 2020 Innovation Award in the Computer Peripherals category. The dock will be on display at DisplayLink in LVCC South Hall Booth 30750.





The Targus DOCK570USZ is the first dock powered by DisplayLink’s DL-6910 chipset and supports four 4Kp60 monitors over any combination of DisplayPort or HDMI 2.0 outputs when connected to a USB-CTM, USB-A, or Thunderbolt 3TM notebook supporting all major operating systems. Also supported are USB 3.0 peripherals, Gigabit Ethernet connection, Audio, and 100W USB-C charging. With a leading combination of flexibility and performance the DOCK570USZ is perfect for the user that needs more monitors in large enterprise, call center, and IT departments.

“It’s fantastic to see the first DL-6910-based dock introduced by Targus recognized by the CEA with an Innovation Award,” said John Cummins, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing at DisplayLink. “We knew it was a leading product when Targus began showing pre-production demos at tradeshows where it always attracted a crowd. Power users were frankly blown away that four 4Kp60 monitors could be connected through a single USB-C, USB-A, or Thunderbolt 3 connection.”

DOCK570USZ Specifications

Supports four 4K displays via four DisplayPort (3840 x 2160 p60) or four HDMI (3840 x 2160 p50) ports (or combination of)

Thunderbolt™ 3 compatible

1 USB-C with 100W Power upstream port

1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type-C) port

4 USB 3.0 ports (1 fast charging) connect essential peripherals

1 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 3.5mm combo Audio In/Out port

Includes USB-C to USB-A Cable to make USB-A laptops compatible with Targus USB-C™ docking stations

Power tips to charge legacy devices

3 Year Limited Warranty

Availability

The USB-C™ Universal Quad 4K Docking Station with 100W Power Delivery is available now at targus.com and through authorized resellers and distributors.

