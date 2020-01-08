Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to Perform on the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

Hosted by Alicia Keys, Music’s Biggest Night® Airs Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, on CBS

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Recording Academy® has confirmed its first slate of performers for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Set to take the stage on Music’s Biggest Night® are 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year®Aerosmith, who will perform a medley of some of their legendary hits; first-time nominee breakout stars Billie Eilish and Lizzo will each make their GRAMMY stage debuts; and powerhouse artists Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will take the GRAMMY stage together for the first time. Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Four-time GRAMMY®-winning band Aerosmith first performed on the GRAMMY stage on the 33rd GRAMMY Awards in 1991. This year, they are appearing as the MusiCares Person of the Year, being recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history.

Making her GRAMMY performance debut, first-time GRAMMY nominee Billie Eilish is nominated for Record Of The Year (“Bad Guy”), Album Of The Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Song Of The Year (“Bad Guy”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Bad Guy”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?).

Also taking the stage for the first time, Lizzo received her first GRAMMY nominations this year for Record Of The Year (“Truth Hurts”), Album Of The Year (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]), Song Of The Year (“Truth Hurts”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Truth Hurts”), Best R&B Performance (“Exactly How I Feel”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Jerome”), and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]).

Three-time GRAMMY winner Gwen Stefani will perform with current GRAMMY nominee Blake Shelton. Shelton is nominated this year for Best Country Solo Performance (“God’s Country”).

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Ben Winston is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Chantel Sausedo is the talent producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

