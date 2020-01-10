Wella Professionals Unveils Innovations Set to Shape the Future of the Augmented Hair Salon Experience

The company announces plans to roll out the Smart Mirror and Color DJ technologies into salons in 2020

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the second year in a row, Wella Professionals, a world leader in professional hair color, is present at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, showcasing new developments in smart salon technology.





Creating value and elevating the hairdressing industry globally is at the heart of Wella Professional’s mission to Make Change, and this is firmly evidenced in the brand’s efforts to shape the future of the hair salon experience.

The award-winning Smart Mirror, developed in partnership with CareOS, a CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree, enhances the hair color experience from consultation to aftercare with live augmented reality (AR) hair color try on, facial recognition that enables the retrieval of past looks, and 360° video capture to view the hair at every angle.

Color DJ is the world’s first in-salon device for stylists to design and produce ultra-personalized Color Masks digitally. With over 60 billion color combinations possible, in addition to personalized levels of conditioning properties and fragrance, salon clients walk away with a bespoke, take-home product completely tailored to their needs.

Technologies such as online booking and salon management solutions complement the Smart Mirror and Color DJ to allow salon owners to give their clients a 360° digitally enabled experience.

“These innovations speak to our commitment to advance the experience of hairdressers and salon clients. These are not one-off gimmicks they are mainstream changes which will future-proof and help drive growth of the salon professional industry,” said Sylvie Moreau, President, Coty Professional Beauty.

“Our brands have a deep heritage in supporting the salon industry, and the launch of the Wella Digital Salon Platform reimagines that support in the digital age,” said Chris Chesebro, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation & Ecommerce at Coty Professional Beauty. “We’ll be using 2020 to build our foundation, launching in a number of salons to help build the model. The platform is powered by CareOS, allowing us to aggregate services and information from many sources and to help empower hairdressers and salon owners to more efficiently manage their business – not to mention, offer new & innovative services to their clients.”

Key features of the Smart Mirror include:

Live AR hair color try on that allows real-time visualization of color in the mirror during the consultation phase of a client’s salon visit;

Facial recognition technology that enables the retrieval of past looks and services, helping the stylist to better serve their client with a highly personal experience across several visits;

Curated feed of content, including trending and classic looks, to allow the client to browse for inspiration;

360° video capture of the hair at every angle allowing for a better appreciation of the result, without the need to use another mirror. These images can also be shared on social media;

Connected mobile application, allowing stylists to stay in touch with their clients in between visits. Clients can also access the platform from anywhere to connect with their stylist, get product recommendations, personalized tips and trends or schedule their next appointment; and

Touchless technology that responds to swipe hand gestures enabling a seamless experience.

Key features of Color DJ include:

World-first in-salon device for stylists to design and produce ultra-personalized glossing color masks digitally

Created by a trained salon professional, in front of the client’s eyes

60 billion possible color combinations, with bespoke care and fragrance levels, that offer the possibility for of over 1 trillion ultra-personalized formulae

Color DJ is accompanied by a digital ecosystem, where formulas can be stored, shared in the salon, used again and again for the same clients or be slightly modified according to seasonal trends while respecting data privacy.

For more information on Color DJ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aj7a0u-bHPA

Coty developed this experience in partnership with CareOS, makers of a digital health and beauty platform that works naturally into daily routines. It makes the best possible use of time spent in front of a mirror to improve well-being by organizing and enhancing information from connected devices, digital services and CareOS’ own AI. To date, more than 50 integrated IOT devices and services are delivered through the CareOS Poseidon Smart Mirror, which is also launching at CES.

The Smart Mirror also integrates Perfect Corp.’s YouCamMakeup AR & AI technology for live hair color try-on. It can be experienced at CES 2020 at Sands, Halls A-D #43949. For more information visit: https://ces19.mapyourshow.com/7_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?ExhID=T0001360.

To Learn More

For salons and hairdressers interested in becoming a 2020 Wella Augmented Salon pilot partner, applications are open until February 15, 2020: www.wellacontest.com

