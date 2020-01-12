Samsung Showcases Innovative Retail Solutions to Reinvent the Customer Experience at NRF 2020

Samsung Continues to Transform the Shopping Experience for Brick-and-Mortar Retailers with Display, Mobile and Behavior-Sensing Solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At this year’s National Retail Federation (NRF): Retail’s Big Show, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. is featuring its latest retail innovations to help brick-and-mortar retailers reinvent the in-store experience for customers. Powered by its latest display solutions, mobile devices, and behavior-sensing technologies, Samsung along with partners, are spotlighting solutions that provide unique retail experiences and captivate customers at this year’s NRF show. The Samsung booth (#3219) will be open at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, NY, from January 12 – 14, 2020.

“Samsung’s portfolio of retail solutions enable brick-and-mortar retailers to elevate their retail environment and create a visually engaging experience for customers,” said Harry Patz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “With a broad range of commercial display technologies that can be completely customizable to fit a myriad of business needs, Samsung is helping today’s retailers captivate customers inside and outside the store.”

Samsung booth attendees will first notice the showstopping The Wall upon arrival, along with Samsung outdoor and semi-indoor signage, including the dual-sided OM46N-D. Once inside the booth, attendees will experience how Samsung and partners offer an ecosystem of display solutions, mobile devices, and data analysis technologies to help retailers deliver a fully-connected in-store experience.

Samsung Display, Mobile and Behavior-Sensing products and solutions in the booth include the following:

The Wall

The Wall is Samsung’s next generation display technology, delivering a revolutionary viewing experience with pure blacks and vibrant colors. It showcases a retailer’s vision with an immersive experience that commands attention, from in-store customers to those passing by. Its slim depth and flush surface allow the display to enhance any environment’s aesthetic seamlessly, and the modular, large-format functionality can extend to hundreds of inches in size while delivering outstanding brightness, contrast and viewing angles. With its bezel-less design, it enables the individual modules of The Wall to fit together seamlessly, removing limitations to screen size and making it difficult to tell where the screen ends, and the wall begins. Retailers can add or remove unlimited LED screens to and from The Wall to create a customized shape or design without impacting performance or presentation quality.

MagicINFO

MagicINFO Analytics, powered by Brightics AI, turns displays into a platform to deliver business insights. It allows users to optimize and automate store promotions and campaigns based on real-time integrated data. Using MagicINFO Analytics, retailers can analyze big data and in-store customer behavior to display the most relevant content customized for customers’ needs. MagicINFO Analytics also delivers meaningful performance reports, allowing retail managers and marketers to better understand promotion results, informing future marketing campaigns. At the Samsung booth, attendees can see MagicINFO in action and how retailers can display a wide range of messages including in-store promotions, wayfinding and more.

Flip 2

The Samsung Flip 2 digital interactive display is the newest addition to the Flip lineup. Introduced in late 2019, the Flip 2 is transforming the traditional pen and paper collaboration into a digital experience. Tailored to meet display demands in retail, corporate, education, sports and hospitality, the Flip 2 helps business owner and managers bring ideas to life by allowing them to write, design and share their ideas dynamically and digitally. Simply by clicking the note layer button, restaurant owners and managers can write over any content displayed, without affecting the original content, ideal for retailers looking to update promotions, daily specials, store hours and more consistently. Available in 55” and 65” versions, the Flip 2 is versatile for a variety of in-store layouts, with the ability to be leveraged horizontally or vertically. Be sure to check out the Flip 2 at the Samsung booth to see how an artist’s stunning designs can be brought to life.

Curved Monitor

The CTG7 monitor’s curved display lets retail associates maintain a constant focus across the entire screen, resulting in less fatigue and a more comfortable viewing experience. This is ideal for retail settings where associates are showcasing to customers how they can tailor products to their specific needs for custom orders that may not be available in the store. With the curved monitor, associates can then place orders in real-time, offering a wider range of the store’s portfolio and the opportunity to upsell. The curved monitor series offers 27- and 32-inch panels at 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, ensuring the highest viewing quality on the monitor to see product renderings in crisp detail before making important purchases.

Mobile Solutions for the Empowered Associate

Today, Samsung also unveiled its Galaxy XCover Pro, a rugged, yet stylish device for both field and customer-facing settings. In addition to the device, Samsung’s booth will showcase a variety of partner solutions which use Samsung’s latest business mobile devices to assist retailers with customer service and retail management. These include:

Next-Gen Barcode and RFID Reading: New partner solutions from Infinite Peripherals, KOAMTAC and Scandit built for the Galaxy XCover Pro (announced today) take full advantage of the device’s durable, yet light design to create flexible barcode scanning solutions for retail workers in stores and in back-of-house. For instance, with the Scandit application, retail associates can use the XCover Pro programmable button for fast, one-touch scanning, and view augmented reality overlays to check stock levels, verify price labels or do super-fast order picking.

Associate-Driven Clienteling: Another device in Samsung’s ruggedized portfolio, the Galaxy Tab Active Pro ruggedized tablet, can now be outfitted with Veras Affinity, a new AI-powered, associate-driven clienteling solution introduced by Veras Retail. With this new solution, frontline workers can easily access insights to provide customers a more personalized experience. For instance, AI capabilities provide associates with more choices to recommend to customers, based on past transactions, in-store interactions, and customer-specific milestones. Demos of this solution on the Tab Active Pro are showcased in Samsung’s Booth and Veras Retail’s Booth (#1253).

Samsung Display Makeover Contest

At NRF 2020, Samsung also announced the company is collaborating with Premier Mounts on the “Retail Refresh Samsung Display Edition Makeover” Contest. Premier Mounts provides superior mounting solutions to serve the audiovisual industry, combining vertical expertise in markets such as retail, education, and hospitality with a customer-first design.

The contest is evaluating submissions from retailers across the country based on their story of how a retail refresh and new digital signage would transform their businesses. The grand prize will be awarded $20,000 worth of Samsung Display products, installations and mounts from Premier Mounts to reinvent their retail experience for customers. Runner-up retailers will be awarded $15,000 and $10,000 worth of Samsung Display products, installations and mounts from Premier Mounts respectively.

“The Retail Refresh Samsung Display Edition Makeover is much more than contest,” said Curtis Rose, Marketing Director, Premier Mounts. “It really is about changing the life of a business owner through the use of technology as the winners are getting top-of-the-line Samsung and Premier Mounts products that together, create a fully, integrated solution to digitally transform brick-and-mortar retailers. The business impact for store owners will be incredible, not only driving sales, but enabling an enhanced customer experience that will encourage customers to continue coming back.”

Saatva Viewing Room Innovation

Samsung and Saatva recently partnered to bring the Saatva online retail experience to life in their a first-of-its-kind Viewing Room in New York City. The immersive 3,300-square-foot retail space invites guests to explore and experience Saatva’s full range of luxury sleep products at their own pace in the self-guided space. With Samsung’s latest display solutions, mobile devices, and behavior-sensing technologies installed throughout, the Viewing Room creates a truly unique customer experience. Samsung’s OMN-D Series installed at the entrance with a display on both sides, allow Saatva to maximize messaging, reduce equipment and installation costs, and increase operational efficiency, compared with installing with installing two separate displays. The Saatva Viewing Room is located at 969 Third Avenue, New York, New York 10022.

“We’re excited to partner with Samsung on our new Viewing Room,” said Ron Rudzin, CEO of Saatva. “Their retail technology fit perfectly as we were building our first location, which I consider an extension of our online presence. The Viewing Room allows customers to experience Saatva and who we are in a modern, comfortable shopping environment unlike anything they’ve ever seen in the mattress space. Samsung’s technology keeps us on the cutting edge of what today’s consumers are looking for and helps bring to life the luxury experience we want people to be part of as they enter the Saatva world.”

For more information about Samsung’s Retail solutions, please visit https://www.samsung.com/us/business/solutions/industries/retail/ or call 1-866-SAM-4BIZ. For more information about Samsung SMART signage solutions, please visit samsung.com/prodisplay.

