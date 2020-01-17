Clean as You Go Like a Pro With New Dawn PowerwashTM Dish Spray

Award-Winning Chef Curtis Stone Partners with Dawn to Launch Category’s First Spray-Foam Dish Soap

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dawnpowerwashdishspray–Dawn has reinvented dish soap to make it easier than ever for people to get out of the kitchen and on with their lives with the release of new Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray.





Since the 1970’s, liquid Dawn dish soap has helped millions of Americans tackle kitchen clean-up after a messy meal. The brand regularly researches consumer habits, and according to that research the way people do dishes has slowly been changing since the brand launched more than 50 years ago. Today, more than half of Americans say they clean the dishes as they prepare food, instead of waiting for one big post-meal clean-up.

“Cleaning as you go is something we do all around our homes today to try and stay ahead of the mess,” says Kristine Decker, Brand Director for North America Dish Care at Procter & Gamble. “We saw this increasing trend as an exciting opportunity to invent a product designed to make cleaning dishes as you go faster and easier, so people can spend less time at the sink, and more time doing what’s important to them.”

Dawn’s innovation team spent more than five years designing a new spray-foam formula that works on contact to remove food from dishes. While traditional dish soap needs to be combined with water to form suds, with Dawn Powerwash no water is required until the final rinse. The sprayer features a first-of-its-kind nozzle with a spray chamber that mixes the product with air to create suds that spread evenly over surfaces, loosening burnt-on, baked-on messes. The new, unique formula eliminates the need to soak dishes overnight, and studies show that it delivers five times faster grease cleaning than non-ultra Dawn. The design transforms the dishwashing experience, with three simple steps: spray, wipe, rinse.

Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray is designed as a refill model, with a reusable sprayer that disconnects from an empty bottle and can be easily attached to a 16 oz. refill. This design allows consumers to make a one-time purchase of a ‘Starter Kit’ with a sprayer and bottle, and then buy a refill in one of three scents: Fresh, Apple and Citrus.

Dawn Powerwash & Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone

With Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray, cleaning as you go is easier than ever. To prove it, the brand is partnering with award-winning chef Curtis Stone of Bravo’s Top Chef Masters and TLC’s Take Home Chef, and currently, Field Trip with Curtis Stone on PBS, to clean as he cooks with Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray.

“One of the first things that I learned at culinary school is the ‘clean as you go’ rule, which prevents messes from building up and removes clutter in the kitchen,” says Stone. “But sometimes burnt-on messes can be tough to clean without a proper soak. With Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray, there’s finally a product that will help professional chefs and at-home chefs alike keep their sink empty and kitchen clean so once the prep is done, so are the dishes.”

Together, Dawn and Curtis Stone are introducing a three-part recipe series, with each recipe designed to easily clean as you go, letting you sit down and enjoy the meal without kitchen clean-up hanging over your head. The recipe series focuses on some of the year’s most popular cooking occasions—and each recipe is specifically designed to make a mess, so you can see Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray in action!

In the midst of football season, Chef Stone will share how to make his favorite Ribeye Steak Sandwich with Caramelized Onions and how to clean as you go, so you don’t miss a single play.

On Valentine’s Day, Chef Stone will help you make your loved one a romantic Parisian breakfast featuring his beloved Croque Madame recipe.

Cold temperatures and snowy afternoons call for cozy meals inside. Curtis Stone’s Orecchiette with Roasted Vegetables, Lemon, and Brown Butter will help you heat up the kitchen this winter.

The recipes will be available at www.dawn-dish.com beginning in late January.

About Dawn

Dawn, America’s #1 dish liquid*, has been helping people clean since 1972. While most people know Dawn as the dish soap that best cuts grease in the sink, it’s also the ultimate secret weapon for cleaning greasy messes throughout the home. For more information about the Dawn family of products, including Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray visit www.dawn-dish.com.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

*Based on Sales. Nielsen Syndicated LDL Category Total US xAOC $ and Unit Sales Latest 52 w/e 1/4/20.

Contacts

M Booth



Rachel Koggan, 212-539-3248



RachelK@mbooth.com

or



Procter & Gamble



Elizabeth Kinney, 765-748-8471



kinney.eq@pg.com