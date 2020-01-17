Dust Off Your Dancing Boots – T-Mobile Customers Score Early Access to Country Megaticket

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Country fans, rejoice. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that customers will get early access to Live Nation’s 2020 Country Megaticket through T-Mobile Tuesdays with a three-day presale starting Tuesday, January 21 for most venues and January 28 for others. The Country Megaticket gives customers a summer pass to the hottest country shows at their favorite amphitheater throughout the 2020 summer concert season — yep, with one pass, customers can see all the Country Megaticket acts that come through their chosen venue and in their chosen seats, all season long.





Un-carrier customers will get three days to snag their tickets and get their choice of seats before the general public to see some of the biggest names in country music, like Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Sugarland, Chris Young and more!

The deets:

To get their tickets early, Un-carrier customers just open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app between Tuesday, January 21 and Thursday, January 23 and save the offer. Then, click “Redeem” to head to www.Megaticket.com to see which artists are headed to their amphitheater of choice, and when.

Choose a seating section and snag that season-long pass. Same seats all season long!

T-Mobile customers can get up to four Country Megatickets per T-Mobile Tuesdays account.

Plus, Un-carrier customers can enjoy sweet on-site perks like a fast lane entry, dedicated concession express lanes, signature magenta cocktail and complimentary magenta branded lawn chair rentals, at participating amphitheaters.

Through T-Mobile’s partnership with Live Nation, customers get early access to music passes, discount ticket offers to concerts and shows, exclusive access to last-minute concert tickets reserved for T-Mobile customers and more.

And, with T-Mobile’s Magenta plan, customers get the industry’s best unlimited plan with taxes and fees included, Netflix on Us for families, the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts, and free scam protection options to fight robocalls. Customers also score weekly free stuff and discounts from T-Mobile Tuesdays along with industry-leading travel benefits.

To learn more about all the Live Nation benefits for T-Mobile customers, visit: www.T-Mobile.com/music.

