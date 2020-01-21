Accenture Opens Innovation Center for Situational Awareness in Singapore

Center serves as hub for collaborative development of advanced solutions to help public safety organizations protect their citizens

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has opened a global innovation center for situational awareness in Singapore to help public safety organizations in Asia Pacific and around the world develop solutions to anticipate and respond to threat and risk to their citizens, whilst maintaining their trust and confidence.

A vibrant collaborative environment, the center is designed to encourage breakthrough thinking between Accenture clients, the center’s professionals, and digital innovators from the public and private sectors. The goal is to enable public safety organizations to make more informed decisions and deliver better services and public safety outcomes to the citizens and communities they serve.

This is Accenture’s first innovation center dedicated to situational awareness technologies and will develop assets to enable clients to responsibly deploy innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things, blockchain, augmented reality and virtual reality.

At the center, Accenture will collaborate with leading technology companies including analytics software provider SAS – a strategic technology partner to the center — to co-develop situational-awareness solutions that responsibly support the missions and operations of public safety agencies. Technology specialists will apply design thinking methodologies to resolve the challenges faced by public safety agencies, transforming agency data into real-time intelligence through situational awareness solutions powered by the latest analytics and AI technologies.

“Improving situational awareness is crucial for public safety agencies to better anticipate threat, risk and harm, allowing them to respond to public safety-related incidents faster and in a more informed way,” said James Slessor, who leads Accenture’s Public Safety business globally. “By responsibly using innovative technologies, these agencies can better anticipate public safety incidents, improve the safety of first responders, and deliver services to citizens and communities more effectively.”

The center, located within Accenture’s office at South Beach Road, is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) “Accenture and Singapore enjoy a strong partnership in developing systems, infrastructure and services that are critical to public safety,” said Dawn Lim, Director of Commercial and Professional Services, EDB. “We are pleased that Accenture has chosen Singapore as the location for its first innovation center dedicated to situational awareness technologies and we look forward to working with other like-minded companies to accelerate the innovation and commercialisation of next-generation public safety systems.”

“As Singapore’s Smart Nation initiative reshapes the delivery of public services and citizens’ experience of dealing with the government, digitization has become increasingly relevant to the core of our clients’ operations,” said Wee Wei Ng, who leads Accenture’s Health & Public Service practice in Singapore. “Our new center provides a space for government agencies to collaborate with each other and with the private sector to apply innovations that will ultimately increase their situational awareness and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

Learn more about the Innovation Center for Situational Awareness in Singapore

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 505,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Contacts

Junaidah Dahlan



Accenture



+65 6410 8362



junaidah.dahlan@accenture.com

Joe Doyle



Accenture Health & Public Service



+353 87 2507583



joe.x.doyle@accenture.com