Disney+ Moves up EMEA Launch Date

Streaming Service Now Coming to the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on March 24th

Pricing Confirmed at £5.99/€6.99 Monthly, £59.99/€69.99 Annually

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE: DIS) Direct-to-Consumer & International segment has set March 24th as the new launch date for Disney+ in markets across Western Europe. Pricing has also been confirmed at £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription.

The streaming service will launch in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on March 24th. Additional Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020.

Disney+ offers fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from the company’s iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content made exclusively for the service.

At launch, subscribers will have access to the critically acclaimed “The Mandalorian,” from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau; “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” a creative modern take on the hit franchise complete with meta references, a fresh documentary-style feel and a soundtrack which features nine new original songs while also paying homage to fan favorites from the classic film; “The World According To Jeff Goldblum,” which explores the wonderful and often astonishing world of deceptively familiar objects; and “Lady and the Tramp,” a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic. Other original titles available at launch include “Encore!,” executive produced by Kristen Bell; “Diary of A Future President” from creator and executive producer Ilana Peña (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and executive producer, Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”); and “The Imagineering Story,” chronicling the eclectic group of extraordinary creatives who bring Disney Parks to life, among many other exciting shows.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy the Disney+ experience on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. Users will access high-quality and commercial-free viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, personalised recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy- to -navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.

For more information, or to sign up for the Disney+ service, visit Disneyplus.com.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, together, for the first time. From The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is the exclusive streaming home for films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2020 and beyond. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.

