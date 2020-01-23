Ficto Launches Ficto Studio at 2020 Sundance Film Festival to Offer Custom, Creative Brand Integrations for Content on the Mobile-First Streaming Platform

Ficto Studio’s Branded Entertainment Lab Helps CMOs, Brand Marketers, and Agencies Create Interactive, Immersive Viewer Experiences With Measurable Results

Ficto to Present at Brand Storytelling 2020, Sundance Film Festival’s Fifth Annual Media & Marketing Event

LOS ANGELES & PARK CITY, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ficto, a streaming service that offers interactive shows produced explicitly for mobile without a paywall, today announced at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival the launch of Ficto Studio, the company’s internal Branded Entertainment Lab created as a resource to help brands get the most from sponsoring Ficto content. The Ficto Studio team works with CMOs, brand marketers, and agencies to help them design immersive brand promotions that leverage the full interactive capabilities of the mobile-first Ficto streaming platform – achieving measurable ROI to surpass traditional, uninspired pre-roll offered by the majority of today’s streaming companies.

Ficto Studio, with its internal Branded Entertainment Lab, was formed to create highly customized, authentic, and immersive brand experiences for viewers of Ficto content. This presents an innovative and entirely new approach to help brand marketers fully capitalize on the ability to connect, engage, and interact with viewing audiences via mobile streaming – achieving far more meaningful and measurable interactions than is possible with the limited advertising and sponsorship options offered by existing streaming platforms. On Ficto, branded promotional options range from exclusive title or category sponsorship of a series, to custom augmented reality (AR), geo-location, click-to-purchase, product integration, launch events, creator collaborations, and more.

Designed from inception to deliver true transparency to its community of creators – facilitated, in part, with revenue sharing assured by blockchain-based smart contracts – Ficto also offers a similar level of transparency for content sponsors. Ficto Studio’s custom sponsor programs provide an array of performance metrics, including viewer engagement, interactions, and social sharing and listening as well as interactive polling to drive instant, two-way dialog with Ficto fans.

“ We know it is critical for marketing decision-makers to reliably measure the performance of their ad spend, to both inform and improve future promotional investments,” explained Jeff Mayo, Head of Ficto Studio. “ The mobile-based interactivity that makes our viewer experience so special also has the capability to make our brand sponsorships and activations just as unique and impactful. With Ficto branded entertainment, we can hit the trifecta of memorable, meaningful, and measurable brand experiences.”

At the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Ficto will be participating in the fifth annual Brand Storytelling event. Described as a “festival within the festival,” this event focuses on media and marketing with a lineup of keynotes, panels, screenings, music performances and more. Audiences of the Brand Storytelling event vary from CMOs and brand marketers, Chief Creative Officers, advertising agencies, media buying firms, film and show producers, talent, adtech and martech solution providers, investors, and others. Ficto will be featured in the Creative Showcase on Thursday, January 23 at 4:45-5:15 PM MT in the Stein Eriksen Lodge. For the full event agenda, visit: https://www.brandstorytelling.tv/brand-storytelling-2020-agenda. To request attendance to Brand Storytelling 2020, visit: https://www.brandstorytelling.tv/brand-storytelling-2020-invite

Building its cohort of content since 2018, Ficto is scheduled to launch its consumer app for general availability in March 2020. To explore brand partnerships with Ficto Studio, visit https://ficto.tv/advertise/.

About Ficto

Based in Los Angeles, Ficto is a streaming service that offers interactive shows produced for mobile without a paywall. It optimizes vertical and horizontal viewing while providing transparent metrics and meaningful revenue share. Ficto embraces independent and under-represented artists throughout the world.

