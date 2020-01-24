CES 2020: Post-show News Recap

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry, convened in Las Vegas and ended on January 10, 2020.

Business Wire is the official news wire partner for CES. Listed below is the post-show news recap.*

01/23/2020 – 09:00 AM



Golden Poppy Inc Launched First Augmented Reality Mobile Outdoor Game at CES to Promote STEM Learning in Action for Girls

01/23/2020 – 03:55 AM



Capstone Connected Smart Mirrors Received Well at CES as Homes Become Smarter in New Ways…

01/22/2020 – 07:00 AM



Logical Buildings Named Consumer Technology Association’s “Integrator of the Year” at CES 2020

01/16/2020 – 01:16 PM



UDR Named Smart Buildings Innovator of the Year by Logical Buildings

01/16/2020 – 08:02 AM



How Complex Is Tech? Asurion CES Poll Finds Tech Stresses out Even the Tech Industry

01/16/2020 – 05:00 AM



Logical Buildings Awards UDR Smart Buildings Innovator of the Year

01/15/2020 – 09:07 AM



GumGum’s Groundbreaking Contextual Analysis Solution for Digital Publishers Makes Official Debut

01/15/2020 – 08:05 AM



Olive Union Awarded Best Wearable in CES® 2020 “Best of CES Awards”

01/13/2020 – 07:11 AM



Are Robots So Advanced? Chuangze Group Presents at 2020CES to Showcase China’s Innovation Power

01/11/2020 – 06:38 PM



SabineTek Showcases Innovative Wireless Microphone SmartMike+ at CES 2020

01/10/2020 – 04:50 PM



CES 2020 Wraps: AI and 5G Define the Future of Innovation

01/10/2020 – 11:10 AM



Teamplayer, the First Mobile Console That Reinvents the Workspace, Is Unveiled at CES 2020

01/10/2020 – 10:12 AM



Oral-B® Receives Industry Praise During the Consumer Electronics Show

01/10/2020 – 08:00 AM



Luxoft and LG Electronics to Form Joint Venture to Enable Digital, Consumer-grade Experiences in Automotive

01/10/2020 – 07:27 AM



Wella Professionals Unveils Innovations Set to Shape the Future of the Augmented Hair Salon Experience

01/10/2020 – 07:00 AM



CES Wrap-Up: P&G Brands’ Brushes, Beauty, Baby Care and Bathroom Bots Win CES Accolades

01/10/2020 – 06:05 AM



Array By Hampton Adds Smart LED Lighting and Power Options to User’s Homes

01/10/2020 – 06:00 AM



Newegg Honors 2020 Eggie Award Winners at CES

01/10/2020 – 04:44 AM



Transboundary Commercial Robot, CES coayu Released the First Commercial Sweeping Robot

01/09/2020 – 05:30 PM



Medirom Announces Partnership with MATRIX Industries to Deliver The World’s First Health Monitoring Wearable that Never Requires Charging

01/09/2020 – 12:05 PM



Samsung SDS and Syniverse Simplify Mobile Payments for Anyone with a Phone

01/09/2020 – 11:07 AM



ERI Applauds its Electronics Industry Partners for Achieving EPA Recognition and Awards

01/09/2020 – 09:52 AM



RAONTECH and Xvisio Technology Jointly Announce AR Platform for Dizzy-Free AR Glasses

01/09/2020 – 09:00 AM



SOS LAB Signs a LiDAR Collaboration MOU with ON Semiconductor to Advance the Development and Commercialization of Solid-state LiDAR for Automotive and Smart Factory Markets

01/09/2020 – 08:00 AM



ZeroKey Showcasing Breakthrough IIoT Sensor Technology at #CES2020

01/09/2020 – 07:32 AM



CES 2020 : BCA Group to Adopt ProovStation Across Europe

01/09/2020 – 07:00 AM



CES Day Three: P&G Sees Tech as an Equalizer, Envisions the Future of Blockchain Policy, Welcomes “Best of the Best” Tour Groups

01/09/2020 – 06:05 AM



Array by Hampton Adds Indoor, Outdoor Security Cameras to Smart Home Family

01/09/2020 – 05:34 AM



Media, Advertising, Marketing, Tech, and Entertainment Execs Unify to Advance Industry Diversity

01/09/2020 – 05:00 AM



TDK announces T5818: industry’s widest dynamic range PDM microphone

01/08/2020 – 09:00 PM



Media Alert: New Voices Foundation Holds $100,000 Pitch Competition for Women of Color Tech Entrepreneurs at CES in Las Vegas

01/08/2020 – 05:37 PM



INSERTING and REPLACING CES 2020 Exhibitor Profiles: Razer to zGlue

01/08/2020 – 05:12 PM



INSERTING and REPLACING CES 2020 Exhibitor Profiles: AdvancingDiversity.org to Futurus Technology

01/08/2020 – 05:08 PM



THE.WAVE.TALK to Discuss Drinking Water Contamination Problems and Solutions at CES 2020

01/08/2020 – 01:51 PM



At CES 2020, Mobileye Raises the Bar

01/08/2020 – 12:29 PM



Perfect Corp. Showcases Beauty Tech Innovation with ‘Beauty AI Personalized Solutions’ at CES 2020

01/08/2020 – 10:50 AM



Virtual Reality’s Role in Detox Featured at CES’ 2020 Digital Health Summit

01/08/2020 – 09:30 AM



Mastercard Launches Augmented Reality Experience to Bring Card Benefits to Life

01/08/2020 – 08:59 AM



Blue innovation and Kyocera to Develop New Drone Solutions Utilizing Moving Communication Relay Station System

01/08/2020 – 08:55 AM



ADDING MULTIMEDIA Sleep Number Announces Collaboration With Mayo Clinic to Advance Sleep Science and Cardiovascular Medicine

01/08/2020 – 08:30 AM



Cinemo CARS™ Apps Empower Android Automotive Based Infotainment Systems at CES® 2020

01/08/2020 – 08:00 AM



Keysight, MediaTek Use 5G Wireless Connectivity to Showcase 8K Video Streaming at CES 2020

01/08/2020 – 07:30 AM



Elliptic Labs Announces Next Era of Smart Sensors for Presence Detection

01/08/2020 – 07:00 AM



The Learning Corp Unveils Next-Level Therapy Experience With New Constant Therapy Apps

01/08/2020 – 07:00 AM



CES Day Two: P&G Spots Future Entrepreneurs, Advances Diversity in Tech and Drives Creativity to Reinvent Consumer Experiences

01/08/2020 – 06:05 AM



Actiontec Expands Its Role at prpl Foundation With Commitment to Enable Support for the Wi-Fi Alliance’s Data Elements Specification

01/08/2020 – 06:05 AM



BenjiLock By Hampton Expands Line, Debuts Biometric Bike, Cabinet/Drawer Locks with Fingerprint Access

01/08/2020 – 06:00 AM



RoboSense Announces World ’s First Public Road Test of Vehicle Equipped With Smart Lidar Sensor at CES 2020

01/08/2020 – 05:30 AM



TDK and Immersion Demonstrate Haptic Solutions for Advanced User Experiences on Large Automotive Touchscreens at CES

01/08/2020 – 05:00 AM



Veritone CEO Chad Steelberg to Present Keynote at CES Government 2020, Featuring Executives from Deloitte, Microsoft, and Oracle

01/08/2020 – 05:00 AM



Skyworks Delivers Premium Audio in Leading Sound Bars

01/08/2020 – 05:00 AM



New SmartSense™ from TDK wirelessly provides intelligent multi-sensor monitoring and remote data collection for a variety of IoT applications

01/08/2020 – 05:00 AM



TDK announces world’s first MIPI standard SoundWire® microphone

01/08/2020 – 04:55 AM



Nation’s Two Largest Automobile Associations Join Forces to Create the Alliance for Automotive Innovation

01/08/2020 – 01:46 AM



World’s First Lightweight Smartphone Gimbal at CES 2020 — Hohem to Unveil iSteady X

01/08/2020 – 01:40 AM



At CES 2020 Panasonic Demonstrates the Future of Mobility, Immersive Entertainment, Broadcasting for Gaming and More

01/08/2020 – 01:26 AM



World’s First Lightweight Smartphone Gimbal at CES 2020 —— Hohem to Unveil iSteady X

01/07/2020 – 11:52 PM



CES 2020: News Recap through January 7

01/07/2020 – 11:25 PM



NIU Launches the Future of Urban Electric Motorcycles – 5G Connected, Autonomous and Self-Balancing

