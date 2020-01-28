iHeartMedia Brings Together Country Music’s Biggest Superstars For The 2020 ‘iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One’

Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi and Chase Rice plus Hot Country Knights, Bobby Bones and More on May 2 At Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas

The Event Will Livestream Exclusively on LiveXLive and Broadcast Across iHeartCountry Stations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America which also has a greater reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet, announced today the return of the iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One on Saturday, May 2. For the seventh straight year, Country music’s biggest superstars will perform at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas in a live celebration of all things Country.

The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One lineup will feature Country music’s hottest artists including Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi and Chase Rice, plus Hot Country Knights, Bobby Bones and more.

“Now in its seventh year, the iHeartCountry Festival has undoubtedly become one of the most anticipated nights in Country music,” said Rod Phillips, EVPP of iHeartCountry. “With an incredible roster of Country music’s most popular artists, this year’s show will once again exceed listeners and viewers expectations, as the event broadcasts across our iHeartCountry stations nationwide and livestreams exclusively on LiveXLive.”

The star-studded event will livestream exclusively on livexlive.com and broadcast live across iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations in their local markets and at iHeartRadio.com. iHeartCountry has more than 150 Country stations across the U.S. reaching more than 109 million Country music listeners per month on broadcast alone, making it the largest Country broadcast radio group in America.

The iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of nationally-recognized events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartRadio Wango Tango, iHeartRadio Podcast Awards and iHeartRadio ALTer Ego.

Capital One will be the national presenting partner for the iHeartCountry Festival. Capital One Cardholders will be the first to get exclusive access to high demand tickets through an exclusive Capital One® Cardholder Pre-Sale beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00am CT through Thursday, February 6 at 10:00am CT at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 7 at 12:00pm CT via TexasBoxOffice.com.

The iHeartCountry Festival is an iHeartMedia Production. Proud partners of this year’s event include Capital One, Care Now, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Twisted Tea ® and Wyndham Rewards with more to be announced. The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival’s benefiting charity is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and for every ticket sold, iHeartMedia will donate $1 from their proceeds to help fund the hospital’s lifesaving treatments and research.

For more information visit iHeartRadio.com/countryfestival.

