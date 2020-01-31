QSC Receives Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award

Q-SYS Engineering Team recognized for its profound impact in TV production and technology

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QSC is proud to announce that its Q-SYS Development team has been honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award for its work on the Q-SYS Audio, Video and Control Ecosystem. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will honor Q-LAN network media distribution technology specifically in the category of “Development of Synchronized Multi-Channel Uncompressed Audio Transport over IP Networks” at the 71st Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy® awards ceremony in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB).

QSC would like to recognize the key developers of Q-LAN: Derek Lieb, Gert Rosenboom and Jeff Evanson, as well as the rest of the original Q-SYS development team, including Rich Zwiebel, John Britton, John Dunn and David Kessner.

Q-LAN is the native protocol suite for audio and video distribution, as well as device discovery, synchronization, control and management for Q-SYS. Q-LAN is a collection of open, IT-standard protocols and solutions designed to allow Q-SYS to integrate easily with a modern IT networking infrastructure. Able to work on either standalone or converged IT networks, Q-LAN leverages standard network switches to ensure real-time audio delivery and synchronicity of media steams across all connected Q-SYS devices.

As a foundational technology element of Q-SYS for the past 10 years, Q-LAN has transformed tens of thousands of AV installations. From small to medium-sized conference rooms to airports, and the largest theme parks and stadiums in the world to film and television, users have utilized Q-LAN to ensure a synchronous transport of audio and video.

“QSC would like to thank the Academy for this prestigious honor,” says Jatan Shah, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Technology Officer, QSC. “Our team of talented engineers saw the potential to develop a ubiquitous technology that could transform digital audio transport. We knew we had something quite unique, and we are ecstatic to see its profound impact on the way people design, build and interact with AV systems today. Congratulations to our Q-LAN development team for this well-deserved recognition.”

The 71st Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy® awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ software-based audio, video and control Ecosystem. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production, corporate and cinema applications, QSC puts customers first with its highly-acclaimed sales, service, and support networks worldwide.

Contacts

QSC Press Contact:

Kristine Fowler | Digital Marketing Manager



714.668.7261 | email: Kristine.fowler@qsc.com | www.qsc.com

QSC Press Contact (EMEA and South Asia):

Vanessa Genesius | Marketing Communications Manager



+49 7261 6595 372 | email: Vanessa.genesius@qsc.com | www.qsc.com