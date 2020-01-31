Skydance Names Bill Bost to President of Television

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Skydance–Skydance Media today announced that Bill Bost has been promoted to President of Skydance Television. In this elevated role, the nine-year studio veteran is now responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Television department and the studio’s expansive slate of series across all broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.





“Bill is an integral member of the Skydance executive team, and I’m thrilled to announce his well-deserved promotion,” said Dana Goldberg, Skydance Chief Creative Officer. “Beginning with Grace and Frankie, Bill’s oversight and creative contributions to our slate of original television series have been extraordinary. He’s an exceptional executive with strong industry relationships and an eye for fresh talent that will propel Skydance Television to even greater success.”

“It’s been the opportunity of a lifetime to be a part of Skydance from the beginning and I’m honored to be leading a team that creates great storytelling across all genres in television,” said Bost. “It’s an incredible time to be a content creator, and I’m excited to continue to build on the TV studio’s success as we expand and develop our slate of premium series at this pivotal time.”

During his tenure at Skydance Television – most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Television, Bost was responsible for overseeing the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Grace and Frankie, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin (which was recently renewed for a seventh and final season – becoming the streamer’s longest running series). In addition, he oversaw the Emmy-nominated Altered Carbon, starring Anthony Mackie, which premieres its second season on Netflix February 27, as well as the upcoming epic drama series Foundation, starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, for Apple TV+. Bost was also responsible for supervising multiple shows in development.

Before rising through the Skydance ranks as a television development executive, Bost began his career at the company as the executive assistant to CEO and Founder David Ellison, with whom he worked closely on blockbuster and award-winning films including Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Jack Reacher, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and World War Z. Prior to Skydance, he worked with producer Debra Martin Chase at Disney and curated a collection of documentaries for The Documentary Channel/Pivot. Bost began his entertainment career at Ivan Reitman’s The Montecito Company.

About Skydance Media

Skydance is the diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010 to create high-quality, event-level entertainment for global audiences. The Company brings to life stories with immersive worlds across its feature film, television, interactive and animation divisions. Recent feature films include 6 Underground, Terminator: Dark Fate, Gemini Man and Mission: Impossible–Fallout. Skydance’s upcoming feature films include Top Gun: Maverick, The Old Guard, The Tomorrow War and the upcoming seventh and eighth installments of the Mission: Impossible film series. Skydance Television was launched in 2013, and its current slate includes Grace and Frankie and Altered Carbon (Netflix), Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon), Condor (AT&T Audience Network), Foundation (Apple TV+) and Jack Reacher (Amazon). Skydance Interactive launched in 2016 to create and publish original and IP-based virtual reality video games; its library includes the survival- horror game The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners and the mech-shooter Archangel: Hellfire. In 2017, Skydance formed an animation division to develop and produce a slate of high-end feature films and television series. The first slated movie is Luck.

Contacts

Dawn Lach



Skydance Media



(424) 291-3483



dlach@skydance.com