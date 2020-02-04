Kofax Chief Strategy Officer Chris Huff Speaking at ARC Industry Forum in Orlando

Highlighting Customer Success with Ryder System’s Leslie Mandrell and Mark Wiebe, and Dow’s John Wassick

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, today announced Chief Strategy Officer Chris Huff is speaking at the 24th annual ARC Industry Forum, Driving Digital Transformation in Industry and Cities – February 3 – 6 in Orlando, Florida.

Huff is speaking February 5 on Robotic Process Automation at Ryder System; Transactional Process Automation at Dow – along with Leslie Mandrell, Group Logistics Manager at Ryder System, John Wassick, Integrated Supply Chain Technology Fellow at Dow, and Mark Wiebe, Group Director of Transportation Management at Ryder System. Steve Banker, Vice President of Supply Chain Management at ARC, is moderating the session.

What: ARC Industry Forum

Who: Kofax Chief Strategy Officer Chris Huff

When: February 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld, 6677 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, Florida

Event Details:

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is software used to automate high-volume repeatable tasks. RPA does this by performing the same computer keystrokes and opening the same modules humans do. Ryder System has obtained great ROI by using the technology to automate a legacy planning system. ​Dow is extending automation to higher level decisions for which Robotic Process Automation isn’t well suited. Specifically, Dow’s focus is automating order transactions and the related material flows supporting these transactions. Dow’s insight is that methods used to automate batch manufacturing can be applied to order fulfillment transactions. By applying batch-control methodology, Dow approaches transactional process automation in a more structured manner.

At the 24th annual ARC Industry Forum, attendees will discover strategies and stories from the digital front lines, powered by ARC’s research. There are countless ways for businesses to conduct their digital transformation journeys, many technologies and suppliers to evaluate, and endless choices to make along the way. Embedded systems, networks, software platforms, augmented reality and machine learning may play a role as enterprises begin to improve uptime, optimize operating performance, enhance service and re-think business models. ARC Industry Forum participants and attendees will discover what peers and industry leaders are doing today and what steps they’re taking in their respective journeys.

About Kofax

Kofax software enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax provides a rapid return on investment for over 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its award-winning software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners and integrators in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com.

© 2020 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.

Contacts

Amanda Ingalls



Public Relations Director



+1 (949) 783-1595



amanda.ingalls@kofax.com