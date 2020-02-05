Snap Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Daily Active Users increased 17% year-over-year to 218 million

Fourth quarter revenue increased 44% year-over-year to $561 million

Fourth quarter operating cash flow improved 47% year-over-year to $(67) million

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights

Operating cash flow improved by $59 million to $(67) million in Q4 2019, compared to the prior year.

Free Cash Flow improved by $73 million to $(76) million in Q4 2019, compared to the prior year.

Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards totaled 1,576 million at December 31, 2019, compared to 1,507 million one year ago.

Revenue increased 44% to $561 million in Q4 2019, compared to the prior year.

Net loss increased $49 million to $(241) million in Q4 2019, compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA improved $93 million to $42 million in Q4 2019, compared to the prior year.

“ In 2019 we saw momentum across the board. We grew our community by 31 million daily active users, accelerated our revenue growth, and progressed towards profitability by improving full-year Adjusted EBITDA by 65% year-over-year,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO. “ The strength in our core business gives us confidence in our long term growth and profitability and we’re excited to build on these results in 2020 and beyond.”

Three Months Ended



December 31, Percent Twelve Months Ended



December 31, Percent 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Cash used in operating activities $ (66,842 ) $ (126,054 ) (47 )% $ (304,958 ) $ (689,924 ) (56 )% Free Cash Flow $ (75,935 ) $ (148,795 ) 49 % $ (341,436 ) $ (810,166 ) 58 % Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards 1,576,035 1,506,623 5 % 1,576,035 1,506,623 5 % Operating loss $ (253,596 ) $ (194,707 ) 30 % $ (1,103,328 ) $ (1,268,450 ) (13 )% Revenue $ 560,888 $ 389,822 44 % $ 1,715,534 $ 1,180,446 45 % Net loss(1) $ (240,704 ) $ (191,668 ) 26 % $ (1,033,660 ) $ (1,255,911 ) (18 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,307 $ (50,363 ) 184 % $ (202,230 ) $ (575,637 ) 65 % Diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) 21 % $ (0.75 ) $ (0.97 ) (23 )% Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.03 $ (0.04 ) 175 % $ (0.16 ) $ (0.47 ) 66 %

(1) Net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes $100 million of non-recurring legal charges. See page 10 for reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA.

Q4 2019 Summary & Key Highlights

In 2019, we added 31 million Daily Active Users and saw increased engagement across key metrics:

DAUs were 218 million in Q4 2019, an increase of 31 million or 17% year-over-year.

DAUs increased sequentially and year-over-year in each of North America, Europe, and Rest of World.

DAUs increased sequentially and year-over-year on each of iOS and Android platforms.

We continue to invest in our Discover platform, with a particular focus on building a sustainable content ecosystem and increasing engagement:

Total daily time spent by Snapchatters watching Discover increased by 35% year-over-year in Q4 2019.

Total daily time spent by Snapchatters over the age of 25 watching Discover increased by 60% year-over-year in Q4 2019.

In Q4 2019, over 50 Shows reached a monthly audience of over 10 million viewers.

We launched 78 new international Discover channels in Q4 2019, up from 53 in Q3 2019, to bring locally relevant content to our global community.

Since their debut in November 2018, more than 125 million Snapchatters have watched Bitmoji Stories, our personalized comics starring Snapchatters and their friends.

We introduced Bitmoji TV, a fully animated, regularly updated cartoon series that will star users’ self-styled Bitmojis and their friends.

We continue to invest in our camera and augmented reality platforms:

Over 75% of our community engages with augmented reality every day on average.

At the end of Q4 2019, over 735,000 Lenses had been created by our community through Lens Studio, up from over 600,000 at the end of Q3 2019.

Lenses made by our community via Lens Studio now make up over 20% of the total Snaps sent every day with a Lens, with top-performing Community Lenses reaching billions of views on Snapchat.

On New Year’s Eve, more than 200 million people engaged with augmented reality on Snapchat over 13 billion times, up from 9 billion last year.

We strengthened our ad platform to drive improved outcomes for advertisers:

Revenue from Commercials more than tripled year-over-year in Q4 2019.

Revenue from Story Ads doubled year-over-year in Q4 2019.

We announced that McDonald’s and Coca-Cola are our first brand partners to utilize our Scan camera technology, which combines visual search and augmented reality by recognizing a logo through the Snap camera and providing related AR experiences.

Any brand can now create a marker Lens for free via Lens Studio and submit it for the Snapchat community to use.

We continue to innovate to better serve our large and engaged community:

We launched Cameos, our new creative tool that makes Snapchatters the star of their own videos that they can send to friends in Chat.

In Q4 2019, we released three new leaderboard games – Find My Friends, Slide the Shakes, and Ready Chef Go – which allow Snapchatters to compete against their friends for the highest score.

We added over 150 partner app integrations with Snap Kit in Q4 2019.

14 apps created by our partners are currently in the top 100 free apps of the US iOS App Store.

Financial Guidance

The following forward-looking statements reflect our expectations for the first quarter of 2020 as of February 4, 2020, and are subject to substantial uncertainty. This guidance assumes constant foreign currency rates, and among other things, that no business acquisitions, investments, restructurings, or legal settlements are concluded in the quarter. Our results are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date, but may be materially affected by many factors, as discussed below in “Forward-Looking Statements.”

Q1 2020 Outlook

Revenue is expected to be between $450 million and $470 million, compared to $320 million in Q1 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $(90) and $(70) million, compared to $(123) million in Q1 2019.

Conference Call Information

Snap Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern today. The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible at investor.snap.com. A recording of the webcast will also be available following the conference call.

Snap Inc. uses the investor.snap.com and snap.com/news websites as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligation under Regulation FD.

Definitions

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment.

Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards includes common shares outstanding, restricted stock units, restricted stock awards, and outstanding stock options.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest income; interest expense; other income (expense) net; income tax benefit (expense); depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense; and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time.

A Daily Active User (DAU) is defined as a registered Snapchat user who opens the Snapchat application at least once during a defined 24-hour period. We calculate average DAUs for a particular quarter by adding the number of DAUs on each day of that quarter and dividing that sum by the number of days in that quarter.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) is defined as quarterly revenue divided by the average DAUs.

A Monthly Active User (MAU) is defined as a registered Snapchat user who opens the Snapchat application at least once during the 30-day period ending on the calendar month-end. We calculate average Monthly Active Users for a particular quarter by calculating the average of the MAUs as of each calendar month-end in that quarter.

Addressable reach is defined as the approximate number of Snapchat users that an ad could reach over a 28-day period in a given locality. When we calculate the percentage of a demographic group that can be reached, we do so by dividing addressable reach by relevant census figures. Addressable reach and age data are subject to limitations. For more information, see Snap’s SEC filings and businesshelp.snapchat.com.

Note: For adjustments and additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures and other items discussed, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “ Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and “Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics.”

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding guidance, our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans, user growth and engagement, product initiatives, and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. We caution you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: our financial performance; our lack of profitability to date; our ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; our ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing our international expansion and our growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; our ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; our ability to repay outstanding debt; and future acquisitions or investments, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in Snap Inc.’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow, which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in our business and is a key financial indicator used by management. Additionally, we believe that Free Cash Flow is an important measure since we use third-party infrastructure partners to host our services and therefore we do not incur significant capital expenditures to support revenue generating activities. Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as net income (loss); excluding interest income; interest expense; other income (expense), net; income tax benefit (expense); depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense; and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in Adjusted EBITDA.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of non-GAAP net loss, which is defined as net income (loss); excluding amortization of intangible assets; stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense; certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time; and related income tax adjustments. Non-GAAP net loss and weighted average diluted shares are then used to calculate non-GAAP diluted net loss per share. Similar to Adjusted EBITDA, we believe these measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses we exclude in the measure.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see “ Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Snap Inc., “Snapchat,” and our other registered and common law trade names, trademarks, and service marks are the property of Snap Inc. or our subsidiaries.

SNAP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (240,704 ) $ (191,668 ) $ (1,033,660 ) $ (1,255,911 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,620 22,682 87,245 91,648 Stock-based compensation 166,655 121,772 686,013 538,211 Deferred income taxes (686 ) (512 ) (491 ) (383 ) Gain on divestiture — — (39,883 ) — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 11,385 — 17,797 — Lease exit charges — (235 ) — 33,033 Other (24,014 ) (224 ) (28,575 ) (903 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net of allowance (117,126 ) (93,443 ) (147,862 ) (77,506 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,869 ) 4,653 (9,849 ) 1,594 Operating lease right-of-use assets 945 — 58,199 — Other assets (3,371 ) 1,471 1,169 21,785 Accounts payable (7,645 ) 11,106 20,674 (33,532 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 129,408 339 146,063 (14,325 ) Operating lease liabilities 2,415 — (60,844 ) — Other liabilities 145 (1,995 ) (954 ) 6,365 Net cash used in operating activities (66,842 ) (126,054 ) (304,958 ) (689,924 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (9,093 ) (22,741 ) (36,478 ) (120,242 ) Sales of property and equipment — 11,276 — 11,276 Proceeds from divestiture, net — — 73,796 — Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (77,119 ) (815 ) (77,119 ) (815 ) Non-marketable investments (1,731 ) (1,235 ) (5,481 ) (22,495 ) Purchases of marketable securities (552,990 ) (335,451 ) (2,477,388 ) (1,653,918 ) Sales of marketable securities 81,742 — 184,179 45,007 Maturities of marketable securities 415,115 511,404 1,608,854 2,438,206 Other — — 1,029 (2,565 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (144,076 ) 162,438 (728,608 ) 694,454 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs (437 ) — 1,251,411 — Purchase of capped calls — — (102,086 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,801 123 16,527 47,988 Stock repurchases from employees for tax withholdings — — — (551 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,364 123 1,165,852 47,437 Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (209,554 ) 36,507 132,286 51,967 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 730,814 352,467 388,974 337,007 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 521,260 $ 388,974 $ 521,260 $ 388,974 Supplemental disclosures Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 56 $ 443 $ 156 $ 3,598 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities related to property and equipment additions $ 951 $ (2,074 ) $ (6,027 ) $ (7,764 )

SNAP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 560,888 $ 389,822 $ 1,715,534 $ 1,180,446 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 253,439 212,948 895,838 798,865 Research and development 219,526 164,443 883,509 772,185 Sales and marketing 125,972 99,474 458,598 400,824 General and administrative 215,547 107,664 580,917 477,022 Total costs and expenses 814,484 584,529 2,818,862 2,448,896 Operating loss (253,596 ) (194,707 ) (1,103,328 ) (1,268,450 ) Interest income 10,463 7,513 36,042 27,228 Interest expense (14,775 ) (1,111 ) (24,994 ) (3,894 ) Other income (expense), net 17,536 (3,715 ) 59,013 (8,248 ) Loss before income taxes (240,372 ) (192,020 ) (1,033,267 ) (1,253,364 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (332 ) 353 (393 ) (2,547 ) Net loss $ (240,704 ) $ (191,668 ) $ (1,033,660 ) $ (1,255,911 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C common stockholders: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.97 ) Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.97 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share: Basic 1,409,519 1,324,858 1,375,462 1,300,568 Diluted 1,409,519 1,324,858 1,375,462 1,300,568

SNAP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31,



2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 520,317 $ 728,828 $ 387,149 Marketable securities 1,592,488 1,531,902 891,914 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 492,194 374,090 354,965 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,987 42,243 41,900 Total current assets 2,643,986 2,677,063 1,675,928 Property and equipment, net 173,667 177,073 212,560 Operating lease right-of-use assets 275,447 250,225 — Intangible assets, net 92,121 72,371 126,054 Goodwill 761,153 621,758 632,370 Other assets 65,550 65,882 67,194 Total assets $ 4,011,924 $ 3,864,372 $ 2,714,106 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 46,886 $ 56,572 $ 30,876 Operating lease liabilities 42,179 49,725 — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 410,610 262,766 261,815 Total current liabilities 499,675 369,063 292,691 Convertible senior notes, net 891,776 880,391 — Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 303,178 284,798 — Other liabilities 57,382 5,705 110,416 Total liabilities 1,752,011 1,539,957 403,107 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Class A non-voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 3,000,000 shares authorized, 1,160,127, 1,132,915, and 999,304 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. 12 11 10 Class B voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 700,000 shares authorized, 24,522, 32,057, and 93,845 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. — — 1 Class C voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 260,888 shares authorized, 231,147, 229,564, and 224,611 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. 2 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 9,205,256 9,036,801 8,220,417 Accumulated other comprehensive income 573 (7,173 ) 3,147 Accumulated deficit (6,945,930 ) (6,705,226 ) (5,912,578 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,259,913 2,324,415 2,310,999 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,011,924 $ 3,864,372 $ 2,714,106

