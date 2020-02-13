Chance the Rapper to Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, Live on Sunday, March 22, at 7:30 P.M. (ET/PT)

Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and More Announced as KCA Nominees

Special Nickelodeon SlimeFest VIP Ticket Includes Admission to Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 on Sunday, March 22, On Sale Now at NickSlimeFest.com

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grammy® Award-winning superstar Chance the Rapper is set to host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, the biggest and slimiest awards show where kids are in control, broadcasting live Sunday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The news, which also included this year’s nominees, was announced today by Annie LeBlanc and her sister Hayley LeBlanc, stars of Nickelodeon’s digital competition show Annie vs. Hayley, during a Kids’ Choice Awards nomination event across Nick’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter handles and channels.

With surprises at every turn, Chance the Rapper will bring his charisma and upbeat energy to the Kids’ Choice Awards, an epic celebration of kids’ favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Viewers everywhere will be able to experience the show on all Nickelodeon screens and platforms, as Nick offers a front-row seat to slime, stunts and celebrities. Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 will be simulcast live across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

Said Chance the Rapper, “I’m honored to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. I watched Nickelodeon growing up and now I get to slime some of my favorite people on stage. This is going to be a party that you won’t want to miss!”

Leading into the award show, Nickelodeon SlimeFest, a two-day family-friendly music festival, will make its west coast debut on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The event features performances by Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, breakout pop group Why Don’t We, Grammy® Award-nominated multiplatinum artist French Montana, viral chart-topper Blanco Brown and singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne. This year’s Nickelodeon SlimeFest will feature a Sunday-only VIP ticket that includes access to a special performance viewing area, plus admission to Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020. All Sunday attendees will also have the opportunity to watch a livestream of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 on the festival screens.

Leading the pack with the most Kids’ Choice Awards nominations are: Avengers: Endgame, with 11 nominations; Taylor Swift, with five nominations; and Frozen 2, Henry Danger and Lil Nas X, with four nominations each. First-time nominees include: John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion. With another nomination this year, Will Smith becomes the most nominated celebrity in Kids’ Choice Awards history, with a total of 29.

Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, www.KidsChoiceAwards.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the U.S. International fans can cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their votes through social media on Twitter.

Chance the Rapper is no stranger to Nickelodeon, having made a surprise appearance at last year’s Nickelodeon SlimeFest in his hometown of Chicago and taking home a coveted Kids’ Choice Awards orange blimp for “Favorite Collaboration” (“No Brainer” by DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo) in 2019. He was also nominated for “Favorite Song” (“I’m the One” by DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo and Lil Wayne) in 2018.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 is sponsored by Barbie®, Goldfish® Flavor Blasted® crackers, The LEGO® Group, Lysol® Laundry Sanitizer, milk it!, and Olive Garden®.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 nominees are:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

A Series of Unfortunate Events

All That

BUNK’D

Henry Danger

Power Rangers Beast Morphers

Raven’s Home

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Fuller House

Modern Family

Stranger Things

The Big Bang Theory

The Flash

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

America’s Funniest Home Videos

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

The Voice

FAVORITE TV HOST

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

John Cena (Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader)

Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer)

Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)

Terry Crews (America’s Got Talent)

Tiffany Haddish (Kids Say the Darndest Things)

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Loud House

The Simpsons

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Peyton List (Emma Ross, BUNK’D)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Abraham Rodriguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Aladdin

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Jumanji: The Next Level

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)

Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)

FAVORITE SUPERHERO

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Frozen 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lion King

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Toy Story 4

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)

Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)

Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)

Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Marshmello

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

Fall Out Boy

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SONG

“7 rings”- Ariana Grande

“bad guy”- Billie Eilish

“Memories”- Maroon 5

“Old Town Road”- Lil Nas X

“Sucker”- Jonas Brothers

“You Need To Calm Down”- Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“10,000 Hours”- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay

“I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“ME!”- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie

“Old Town Road (Remix)”- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sunflower”- Post Malone & Swae Lee

FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST

City Girls

DaBaby

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

Dua Lipa (UK)

J Balvin (Latin America)

Rosalía (Europe)

Sho Madjozi (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

Coyote Peterson

David Dobrik

Dolan Twins

Dude Perfect

MrBeast

Ryan’s World

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Annie LeBlanc

Emma Chamberlain

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Miranda Sings

Merrell Twins

FAVORITE GAMER

DanTDM

GamerGirl

Ninja

PrestonPlayz

SSSniperWolf

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Fortnite

Mario Kart Tour

Minecraft

Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Asher Angel

Blanco Brown

Johnny Orlando

JoJo Siwa

Mackenzie Ziegler

Max and Harvey

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Alex Morgan

Lindsey Vonn

Megan Rapinoe

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Michael Dempsey & Jay Schmalholz serve as Executive Producers. Production of Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.

Media outlets can access photos and video for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 as well as request media credentials, by visiting nickkcapress.com.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

