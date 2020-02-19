Nickelodeon Expands the World of Henry Danger With All-New Danger Force Spinoff

New Live-Action Series to Premiere Saturday, March 28, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT)

Danger Force Introduces New Superhero Cast, Features Original Henry Danger Cast Members Cooper Barnes and Michael D. Cohen Reprising Their Fan-Favorite Roles

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nickelodeon is expanding the world of the number-one kids’ series, Henry Danger, with the launch of Danger Force, a brand-new original live-action spinoff premiering Saturday, March 28, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT). Created and executive produced by Christopher J. Nowak (Henry Danger, Sam & Cat), the new series stars two of the most beloved characters from Henry Danger, “Ray/Captain Man” (Cooper Barnes) and “Schwoz” (Michael D. Cohen), and introduces four new superheroes-in-training as they team up to fight crime in their town of Swellview. Danger Force (13 episodes) is produced by Barnes and Jace Norman (Henry Danger), and production for the series is currently underway.

“A key part of our content strategy is to grow original franchises like Henry Danger by expanding their worlds through new characters and more high-stakes adventures,” said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. “We’re spinning off our Henry Danger mega-hit into Danger Force, where a new set of characters join members of the original cast for a wholly new take on this long-running series.”

In Danger Force, four kids–Chapa (Havan Flores), Miles (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Mika (Dana Heath) and Bose (Luca Luhan)–are recruited to attend Swellview Academy for the Gifted (SW.A.G. for short), a school conceived by Captain Man and brought to life by Schwoz, after having been accidentally mutated in the fight to save Swellview. While there, the kids must learn to harness their frequently troublesome and sometimes uncontrollable superpowers as they begin to fight crime. Despite the dangerous circumstances of their new lives, the superheroes must keep their real identities a secret from both from their families and the villains who are out to destroy them.

Danger Force’s four brand-new superheroes-in-training will be introduced in the final episodes of Henry Danger, currently premiering Saturdays at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Henry Danger is Nick’s longest running live-action sitcom, with 128 episodes across five seasons. For 2019 and year to date, the series is the number-one show for Kids 6-11 on all TV.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 24, kids will be able to familiarize themselves with the new Danger Force characters through the Nickelodeon Screens Up app and at JoinDangerForce.com with special games, trivia, galleries and more. When playing along during new episodes of Danger Force, users will be able to unlock special content and enter sweepstakes to win exclusive prize packs and a walk on role.

Production of Danger Force is overseen for Nickelodeon by Shauna Phelan, Senior Vice President, Live-Action Scripted Content. Omar Camacho serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

Danger Force underscores a key element of Nickelodeon’s content strategy, to build and expand the worlds of its enormously popular franchises like Henry Danger, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Blue’s Clues & You!, among others, to give audiences more of what they love. Nick’s new content slate is informed by the network’s ongoing research and insights into today’s generation of kids, who: are the most diverse generation ever and expect to see themselves authentically represented in media and in the world around them; want to make a positive difference in the world as they grow up; consider social media stars as their top role models, alongside their parents; and increasingly meet their much-desired need for family time by co-viewing entertainment content together.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

