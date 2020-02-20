MTV And Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Tap Heirs Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, Justin Combs and Series Vet LaurieAnn Gibson as Judges on “Making the Band” In 2020

Casting tour kicks off this month in Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte and New York in search of the world’s next superstar group

Video Message: Making the Band Casting Is Coming To You

Photos: Here

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MTV and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs today announced that the music mogul’s sons Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs—who are best known for their careers spanning music, fashion and entertainment—are joining the family business and have signed on for the highly-anticipated return of “Making the Band.” Creative director and celebrity choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson will return to the franchise and join the search to discover the world’s next breakout superstars.

Additionally, a multi-city casting tour will begin this month with open auditions in Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte and New York. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, LaurieAnn Gibson, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs will make appearances throughout the tour.

Fans will also have the opportunity to experience “Making the Band” vocal booths that will pop-up around each city ahead of the open casting auditions. The first vocal booth will appear in Atlanta and offer hopefuls a music video-style performance to approved audition songs. All submissions can be shared across social platforms and used to submit auditions online.

Casting dates and locations include:

February 28-29: Atlanta, GA

March 7-8: Houston, TX

March 13-14: Charlotte, NC

March 21-22: New York, NY

For more information and “Making The Band” updates, follow @MakingTheBand on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. Use #MakingTheBand to join the conversation. To submit an audition, please visit MTV.com for more information.

About the Judges:

LaurieAnn Gibson: An Emmy® nominated director, executive producer, artist and pop culture influencer in her own right, LaurieAnn Gibson is one of the most sought-after professionals in the music, TV and film industries. A classically trained dancer, Gibson studied at the prestigious Alvin Ailey Dance Company, segueing from traditional theater dance to hip-hop. Gibson’s entry into reality TV began in 2005 as the choreographer for MTV’s hit series, “Making the Band,” where her signature moves were viewed by millions of fans for three seasons. She went on to appear as a judge on MTV’s “Starmaker,” ABC’s “Skating with the Stars” and later signed on as choreographer and now a judge for “So You Think You Can Dance.” Over the years, Gibson’s expertise in choreography and artist development has influenced today’s biggest pop acts, including Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Jonas Brothers, Katy Perry, Michel Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Notorious B.I.G., Sean “Diddy” Combs, Faith Evans, Missy Elliott, Demi Lovato and more. Gibson is noted as the creative visionary, director and choreographer for the HBO Special of Lady Gaga’s 2010 “The Fame Monster” World Tour, which received a Creative Emmy® nomination for outstanding directing in 2011. In addition, Gibson choreographed and directed commercials for iconic brands like Pepsi and Google along with an interactive video game titled, “The Hip Hop Dance Experience.”

Christian Combs: Christian Combs, also known as ‘King Combs’, is an artist for the digital ages who embodies the swagger and nostalgia of an industry veteran. In 2016, the 21-year-old signed a record deal with Bad Boy Entertainment, the famed label founded by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, and has subsequently released his EP “Cyncerely C3,” credited as his most personal project to date. A stellar performer as well as lyricist, the artist has added a number of high-profile festivals and conferences to his portfolio. He’s performed at Essence Festival, Rolling Loud, Complex Con, Revolt Music Conference, and most recently the much talked about 2020 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy performance tribute to his father, Sean “Diddy” Combs. In addition to creating music, Combs made his fashion debut during Milan Fashion Week in June and September for Dolce & Gabbana’s SS 2018 Menswear, and Sera show. Combs most recently appeared at Paris Fashion week, for Lanvin’s Fall 2020 Menswear collection. In the past, he has also modeled for Tommy Hilfiger and Cavalli campaigns.

Quincy Brown: Quincy Brown, better known as ‘Quincy’, is attracting fans and media attention globally, while carrying on his family’s entrepreneurial legacy with a career spanning entertainment, tech, fashion and music. Quincy first broke into film and television with his roles in “Brotherly Love” and the independent film “Dope,” nominated for multiple awards at both Cannes and Sundance Film festivals. A series regular on FOX’s hit series, “STAR” by Lee Daniels, his character Derek Jones evolved into a mainstay since its debut in 2016 until 2019. In 2018, Quincy starred as the lead in his first Netflix film, “Holiday Calendar,” alongside Kat Graham and is credited with scoring two songs for the movie. Inspired by his musical family, Quincy has released his own music since 2016 featuring top artists such as French Montana and G-Eazy. Using personal life experiences as musical inspiration, Quincy took it a step further with releasing a narrative track kicking off his music career. Now signed to Caroline by Capitol Records, he continues to diversify and challenge himself musically and is focused on creating an urban international pop sound.

Justin Dior Combs: Justin gained fame in 2012 as a college football star at UCLA where he earned the school’s prestigious ‘UCLA’ Scholarship. He continues the “Combs tradition” as an A&R and marketing star, working closely with Combs Enterprises and Bad Boy Entertainment across all platforms. Combs got an early start to the entertainment world appearing as an infant alongside his mother, Misa in Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy” video. He was also featured with father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, on MTV’s “My Super Sweet 16” in 2008. Most recently, Combs has appeared on MTV’s “Catfish,” as guest host alongside Nev Schulman.

