LAFC, Estrella Media Announce Spanish-Language Broadcast TV Partnership

EstrellaTV 62 To Televise Spanish-Language LAFC Matches In Greater Los Angeles Market

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Futbol–Estrella Media, Inc. a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company in the U.S. and the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced today that Estrella Media will be the Club’s Official Spanish Broadcast TV Partner for the 2020 season in the Greater Los Angeles market. The agreement provides EstrellaTV 62 with exclusive rights to all locally broadcast LAFC regular season matches.

“Our new partnership with Estrella Media reinforces our Club’s commitment to providing our fans and supporters with an unparalleled viewing experience and LAFC coverage,” said LAFC EVP and CBO Larry Freedman. “We are proud to welcome Estrella Media to the Black & Gold community and look forward to this fully-integrated relationship.”

EstrellaTV 62 will televise 17 of the Club’s 34 regular season contests during the 2020 campaign, beginning with LAFC’s road match against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Click HERE to access the full 2020 LAFC TV broadcast schedule

Click HERE to find local listings for EstrellaTV in Southern California

In addition to broadcasting eight home and nine away LAFC matches, EstrellaTV 62’s coverage will include 30-minute pre and postgame shows, as well as exclusive content and original behind-the-scenes access to training, matches, and more.

“LAFC is part of the fabric of LA and we are honored to be joining the Black & Gold family. Estrella Media’s community is passionate about soccer and we are excited to bring the fastest growing MLS franchise to our audience,” said Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media, Inc. “We also look forward to bringing the excitement of the events surrounding the matches to our community through innovative pre-match activations that will immerse the audience into the match-day experience.”

LAFC’s Spanish-language broadcasts will be anchored by Francisco X. Rivera as the play-by-play commentator and Alexandra Stergios as the sideline reporter, while the color analyst will be announced at a later date.

Rivera is a 14-year seasoned sports broadcasting veteran who has served as the lead sports anchor for Estrella TV 62 since 2016, hosting all of the station’s Los Angeles coverage, and special events on a national level. Prior to Estrella TV, Rivera also worked as a sports anchor for ESPN Deportes Radio, FOX Deportes, KWHY-22, and Fox Sports West.

Stergios launched her sports broadcasting career in her native Mexico in 2013 where she was lead sports announcer on Zector Deportivo, an Internet radio program. From 2014 to 2017 she held various roles at Radio Capital 830 AM Estadio Deportes and Poder Mexico Radio. She joined EstrellaTV 62 as a sports anchor in 2018 and since then has held various anchor responsibilities for the 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. local news, as well as EstrellaTV’s national newscasts.

EstrellaTV 62 will also produce a pre-pre-game half-hour show from Banc of California Stadium focusing on LAFC fans and the experience before the match featuring live performances by well-known artists.

The 30-minute pre-game show will include player interviews and break down the action before the game. The EstrellaTV 62 halftime show will cover all the highlights from the first half of play, and the post-game wrap up will feature player interviews and analysis.

EstrellaTV 62 is an Estrella Media owned and operated television station serving Southern California. It is the flagship television property of Estrella Media and its EstrellaTV television network, located in Burbank, California. EstrellaTV 62 is available on most local cable carriers, for more information please check your local listings.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc., is a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company operating across top U.S. Hispanic markets. Producing over 2,500 hours annually of original TV programming at the Estrella Studios in Burbank, CA, the company is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language TV content. The company’s EstrellaTV Network is distributed through owned and operated TV stations, TV network affiliates and related digital media properties. The EstrellaTV programming catalog, consisting of over 7,500 hours of original Spanish-language television programming, is one of the largest libraries of content produced in the U.S. for the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Additionally, Estrella Media is one of the most prolific developers and producers of Spanish-language radio talent and programming. The company’s Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation’s most popular radio talents and its highly-rated radio programming formats are distributed through owned and operated radio stations, affiliated stations and related digital media properties. To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit www.estrellamedia.com.

About Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) is the newest MLS soccer club serving the greater Los Angeles area. Coming off a record-breaking season, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC’s ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world’s game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

