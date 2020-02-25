FOX News Channel Scores Highest-Rated Primetime Delivery in Network History

FNC Dominates Basic Cable for 44 Consecutive Months, Crushes Cable News in Primetime and Total Day for 218 Straight Months

FNC Finishes Month as Only Cable News Network to Notch Double-Digit Gains in all Programs versus February 2019, 13 FNC Programs Notch Highest-Rated Month in Network History

Hannity & Tucker Carlson Tonight Mark Highest-Rated Shows in Program History

FNC’s Laura Ingraham Becomes Most-Watched Female Host in Cable News History with Highest-Rated Month Ever

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Channel (FNC) delivered its highest-rated month in primetime in network history, topping all of basic cable from 8-11PM/ET, and notched 44 consecutive months dominating all of basic cable in total viewership during the month of February, according to Nielsen Media Research. The network also marked 218 months as the most-watched cable news network in total day and primetime viewers, garnering 2 million viewers in total day and 3.5 million viewers in primetime. Additionally, FNC’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union Address was the number one cable telecast for the month with 11,684,000 viewers.

During the month of February, all FNC weekday programs posted double-digit gains versus February 2019 and 13 FNC programs marked their highest-rated month in program history, including cable news’ top three programs Hannity (9PM/ET), Tucker Carlson Tonight (8PM/ET) and The Ingraham Angle (10PM/ET). Additional weekday programs that notched record months include Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner at 1PM/ET, The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino at 2PM/ET, The Five at 5PM/ET, The Story with Martha MacCallum at 7PM/ET and FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream at 11PM/ET. Several FNC weekend programs also posted all-time monthly highs, including Watters World, Justice with Judge Jeanine, The Greg Gutfeld Show, Sunday Morning Futures and MediaBuzz.

FNC programs made up 13 of the top 15 cable news telecasts in total viewers for the month of February, including Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Story with Martha MacCallum, Your World with Neil Cavuto, Outnumbered, Bill Hemmer Reports, FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream, Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner, America’s Newsroom and The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino. Additionally, the network’s shows also notched 14 of the top 15 programs in A25-54, including Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Story with Martha MacCallum, FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream, FOX & Friends, Your World with Neil Cavuto, Outnumbered, Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner, Bill Hemmer Reports, America’s Newsroom and The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino.

Throughout total day and primetime, FNC continued to beat CNN and MSNBC in total viewers combined and also destroyed them in A25-54, besting the competition combined in every hour from 6AM-11PM/ET. FNC averaged 1,948,000 viewers in total day, outpacing CNN’s 683,000 and MSNBC’s 997,000. In total day demo, FNC averaged 341,000 ranking ahead of CNN with 173,000 and MSNBC with 157,000 viewers. In primetime, FNC delivered its highest-rated month in network history, garnering 3,528,000 viewers, beating CNN’s 1,046,000 and MSNBC’s 1,783,000 viewers. With Adults 25-54, FNC secured 587,000 viewers, topping MSNBC’s 317,000 and beating CNN’s 296,000.

Kicking off FNC’s daytime programming, the 4AM/ET hour of FOX & Friends First averaged 672,000 viewers (+39%) and 141,000 (+26%) with A25-54. The 5AM/ET hour of FOX & Friends First had a total of 846,000 viewers (+29%) and 178,000 (+16%) in the demo. FNC’s signature morning show FOX & Friends marked 220 months as the number one cable news program from 6-9AM/ET with an average of 1.8 million viewers (+22%) and 350,000 (+19%) in the demo. At 9AM/ET, America’s Newsroom garnered 2,030,000 viewers (+19%) and 330,000 with A25-54 (+23%) while FNC’s 12PM/ET afternoon ensemble program Outnumbered, averaged 2.2 million viewers (+32%) and 340,000 (+26%) in the 25-54 category. Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner averaged 2 million viewers (+37%) and 339,000 (+41%) in the key demo, even beating ABC News’ GMA3 14 times this month.

In the 2PM/ET hour, The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino saw 1.9 million viewers (+32%) and 315,000 (+40%) in the 25-54 demo, while the first full month of FNC’s latest news program, Bill Hemmer Reports, averaged 2.1 million viewers (+48%) and 336,000 (+53%) with A25-54 versus the same year prior. Your World with Neil Cavuto at 4PM/ET delivered 2.2 million viewers (+42%) and 348,000 (+39%) in the 25-54 demo, beating CNN’s Jake Tapper combined in both categories.

During FNC’s early evening and primetime programming, all programs notched yearly highs during February. The Five (5PM/ET) continued to dominate in its timeslot along with beating CNN and MSNBC’s primetime programming in both categories, delivering 3.6 million viewers and 585,000 in the demo. Anchored by chief political anchor Bret Baier at 6PM/ET, Special Report averaged 3 million viewers (+25%) and 521,000 (+35%) in the 25-54 demo, outpacing all of CNN and MSNBC’s primetime programming. The Story with Martha MacCallum at 7PM/ET also topped MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, delivering 2.7 million viewers (+35%) and 512,000 (+43%) with A25-54.

From 8PM-12AM/ET, every FNC program delivered historical monthly highs. At 8PM/ET, Tucker Carlson Tonight averaged more than 4 million viewers (4,115,000, +33%) for the first time ever and 722,000 (+32%) in the 25-54 category, finishing as the second highest-rated cable news program in P2+ and A25-54. Hannity at 9PM/ET continued as the most-watched cable news program in both categories for the 11th month in a row, garnering more than 4.3 million viewers (+36%) and 737,000 (+28)% in the 25-54 demo. The Ingraham Angle (10PM/ET), hosted by Laura Ingraham, averaged 3.6 million viewers (+47%) and 620,000 (+35%) in the 25-54 demo, becoming the most-watched female host in cable news history. FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream drew 2.1 million viewers (+47%) and 407,000 (+39%) in the key 25-54 demo for the 11PM/ET program.

During the weekends, all FNC programs dominated CNN and MSNBC in total viewers and A25-54. Kicking off weekend mornings, FOX & Friends Weekend crushed the competition from 6-10AM/ET on Saturdays (1,740,000 P2+; 309,000 A25-54) and Sundays (1,642,000 P2+; 304,000 A25-54). On Saturdays from 10AM-12PM/ET, Cavuto LIVE delivered 1,879,000 viewers and 312,000 in the key A25-54 demo.

Each FNC Saturday night program (8-11PM/ET) had its largest viewership in program history, obliterating the competition on CNN and MSNBC. Watters World (Saturdays, 8PM/ET) scored 2,535,000 viewers and 292,000 in the demo while Justice with Judge Jeanine (Saturdays, 9PM/ET) secured 2,880,000 viewers and 314,000 in A25-54. FNC’s late-night comedy program The Greg Gutfeld Show (Saturdays, 10PM/ET) delivered 2,649,000 viewers and 373,000 in the demo. Dominating late night programming, Gutfeld beat Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show in viewers and topped Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and TBS’ Conan combined in total viewers.

Additionally, FNC’s Sunday programs (Sunday Morning Futures and MediaBuzz) secured their most-watched month in network history. Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo (Sundays, 10AM/ET) notched 2,112,000 viewers and 345,000 in the demo, beating the cable news competition in both categories. MediaBuzz hosted by Howie Kurtz doubled CNN’s Reliable Sources (745,000 P2+, 161,000 A25-54) with 1,877,000 viewers and 326,000 in the demo. The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton averaged 1,474,000 viewers and 204,000 in the demo, outpacing all cable news program in the 9PM/ET timeslot.

FEBRUARY 2020 RATINGS FOR THE TOP FIVE PROGRAMS IN CABLE NEWS:

Total Viewers: Hannity (4,304,000), Tucker Carlson Tonight (4,115,000), The Ingraham Angle (3,648,000) The Five (3,562,000), Special Report with Bret Baier (2,957,000)

Adults 25-54: Hannity (737,000), Tucker Carlson Tonight (722,000), The Ingraham Angle (620,000), The Five (585,000), Special Report with Bret Baier (521,000)

FEBRUARY 2020 VS. FEBRUARY 2019 NIELSEN NUMBERS (7-day week, L+SD):

TOTAL DAY:



FNC: 1,948,000 total viewers – up 34% (341,000 in 25-54 – up 31%)



CNN: 683,000 total viewers – down 3% (173,000 in 25-54 – down 12%)



MSNBC: 997,000 total viewers – down 9% (157,000 in 25-54 – down 15%)

PRIMETIME: 8-11PM/ET



FNC: 3,528,000 total viewers – up 35% (587,000 in 25-54 – up 27%)



CNN: 1,046,000 total viewers – down 3% (296,000 in 25-54 – down 6%)



MSNBC: 1,783,000 total viewers – down 9% (317,000 in 25-54 – down 7%)

