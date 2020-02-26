Translation Enterprises Announces Partnership with iHeartMedia, Empowering Brands to Harness Cultural Signals and Trends

Partnership will provide brands with access to a new suite of audience cohorts developed from proprietary cultural intelligence

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Translation Enterprises today announced a strategic partnership with iHeartMedia, the no.1 audio company in America, that will expand Translation’s suite of Brand-to-Culture solutions. This partnership will combine iHeartMedia’s SmartAudio Platform listener data with trend signals from Translation Enterprises’ artist services platform, UnitedMasters, creating the first solution that enables audience segmentation and targeting based on shared cultural affinities and experiences. iHeartMedia’s SmartAudio Platform will enable brands to leverage these new important culture-based audiences.

According to a September 2019 ANA study, consumers who perceive ads as culturally relevant, compared to those who do not, are 2.7 times more likely to purchase the brand for the first time. The new partnership empowers brands to go beyond demography-based targeting by enabling audience planning and activation based on the way people drive and participate in culture – their networks, discourses, and affinities for trends.

“Music is always at the bleeding edge of culture, influencing how we speak, dress, interact and live,” said Translation Enterprises President Damian Garbaccio. “If brands want to be relevant, they need to have access to and comprehend this cultural currency. We’re incredibly excited to partner with iHeartMedia, making access to this information reality and allowing brands to reach their desired audience in a sophisticated way.”

This partnership presents a new opportunity for brands to extend their buys across iHeartMedia’s digital radio properties and its 850 broadcast stations via iHeartMedia’s SmartAudio Platform, providing access to iHeartMedia’s massive reach.

“At iHeartMedia our mission is to connect fans, brands and content at the moments that matter most, at scale. This partnership provides another tool to connect brands with cultural insights and connections to drive growth through audio,” said Gayle Troberman EVP and CMO iHeartMedia.

Today’s announcement with iHeartMedia represents the first major partnership to emerge under the newly unified Translation Enterprises business, which combines the award-winning creative firm Translation and the independent artist services company UnitedMasters. The unified business will see the creation of multiple products that leverage cultural insights, constantly evolving to help brands gain a deep understanding of cultural trends before they emerge and activate campaigns with stronger cultural relevance.

About Translation Enterprises

Translation is an award-winning brand development and marketing company built to help ambitious brands harness the power of culture to solve their biggest challenges. As a unique mix of experts in culture, technology, and storytelling, we are united by a passion to grow brands in ways that advertising alone can never do. Translation is behind some of the most iconic and culturally impactful executions of the past decade, including the Budweiser Made in America festival and HBO’s influencer and experiential campaign for The Defiant Ones, one of the most-watched documentaries in the network’s history. To connect with us or learn more, visit www.translationllc.com.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 150 markets; digital radio via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its on-air influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

