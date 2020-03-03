Introducing Distrito T-Mobile: Un-carrier Deepens Commitment to Puerto Rico with 10-Year Investment in New Entertainment Complex

What’s the news: T-Mobile is deepening its commitment to Puerto Rico, landing exclusive naming rights for Distrito T-Mobile, a massive, new entertainment complex in San Juan. Opening in April 2020, Distrito T-Mobile will serve up incredible concerts, movies, games, dining and so much more to the people of Puerto Rico for the next decade!





Why it matters: While Verizon remains absent and AT&T exits the island, T-Mobile is all-in on its support for the people of Puerto Rico as the community rebuilds and re-emerges stronger than ever.

Who it’s for: The people of Puerto Rico.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) — in partnership with PRISA Group and ASM Global — today unveiled Distrito T-Mobile, a massive new entertainment complex in Puerto Rico, underscoring its commitment to the island as it rebuilds following Hurricane Maria and recent earthquakes. T-Mobile is the founding naming partner with a 10-year commitment, marking the first T-Mobile venue outside the continental U.S. and the first naming rights deal of its kind in Puerto Rico. Opening in April 2020, Distrito T-Mobile will become the hub of all things fun in San Juan, complete with some Un-carrier perks for all venue visitors.

“The residents of Puerto Rico have shown so much resilience as they rebuild after one of the worst natural disasters ever, and we want them to know T-Mobile is here to support them — this time, through a huge 10-year investment into the region,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “We’re honored to expand our role in helping the community bounce back with Distrito T-Mobile — this is going to be epic!”

It’s true … there’s something for everyone at Distrito T-Mobile. The 476,000-square-foot complex features a Caribbean Cinemas VIP movie theater; Toro Verde ziplines; a virtual reality gaming center complete with laser tag and a bowling alley; a wide range of restaurants and a digital scenery system composed of 14,000 square feet of LED screens, including one of the largest horizontal 4K screens in the U.S. Plus, the Coca-Cola Music Hall will serve as the go-to venue for concerts and shows, while the first Aloft hotel in the Caribbean will become the ultimate place to stay.

The Un-carrier is providing all Distrito T-Mobile visitors with the awesome perks below — along with a couple of extras thrown in only for T-Mobile customers!

Device charging stations, so everyone can stay connected while they explore.

Every day of the week, visitors get their first hour of parking free. And every Tuesday, T-Mobile customers get a second hour of parking for FREE — just for being a T-Mobile customer.

T-Mobile customers even get their own, dedicated VIP Express Line for quick entry into the Coca-Cola Music Hall — all they have to do is show their phone. And, they may even be surprised with a seat upgrade for some events!

“Today’s announcement and 10-year naming rights commitment underscores the support T-Mobile has consistently shown to Puerto Rico,” said Federico Stubbe Jr., President of PRISA Group. “There’s no finer destination for entertainment on the Island than Distrito T-Mobile, and we’re thrilled to have a disruptive partner in the Un-carrier to help bring this innovative vision of the future of entertainment to life for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans and visitors from throughout the world.”

In early 2019, T-Mobile rolled out a massive 600 MHz network expansion and in December 2019, T-Mobile launched 5G nationwide across the US, including blanketing nearly all of the island with 5G. And beyond the $450 million invested in building network coverage following Hurricane Maria in 2017, T-Mobile has repeatedly donated towards disaster recovery in the wake of recent hurricanes and earthquakes.

“We at ASM Global are thrilled to have T-Mobile as our premier, naming rights partner at this incredible new venue,” said Bob Newman, President and CEO of ASM Global. “We have worked closely with T-Mobile for years, which makes us confident in our ability to elevate Distrito T-Mobile beyond anything we’ve ever seen in Puerto Rico.”

For more information on Distrito T-Mobile, visit DistritoT-Mobile.com. Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up-to-date with the latest company news.

