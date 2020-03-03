Khronos to Develop ‘ANARI’ Analytic Rendering Interface API Standard

Exploratory Group becomes full Working Group to develop standard for data visualization; Open call for industry participation

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnalyticRendering–Today, The Khronos® Group, an open consortium of industry-leading companies creating advanced interoperability standards, announces that its Analytic Rendering Exploratory Group has received strong industry support and is transitioning to a full Working Group to create an analytic rendering interface API for data visualization. This new API will be called ‘ANARI’. Any interested company is invited to join Khronos and participate in the ANARI™ Working Group under the consortium’s multi-company governance process to have a voice and a vote in the creation of this open, royalty-free standard. This initiative is expected to be of particular interest to any company creating scientific visualization rendering engines, libraries and applications.

“We are excited to launch the ANARI Working Group and begin creating a standard to foster significant data visualization innovation while streamlining development efforts for the industry,” said Peter Messmer, ANARI working group chair and senior manager of HPC Visualization at NVIDIA. “ANARI will free visualization software developers from non-trivial rendering details while enabling graphics experts and hardware vendors to avoid domain-specific functionality and optimizations in their rendering backends.”

The following companies have participated in and supported the Analytic Rendering Exploratory Group resulting in the launch of the ANARI initiative: AMD, Argonne National Laboratory, Autodesk, Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at University of Illinois, The Boeing Company, delta-h, D/VisionLab, Intel, Kitware, NVIDIA, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, SURVICE Engineering, Tecplot, Inc., Texas Advanced Computing Center.

If an organization is interested in becoming a Khronos member, please visit our Member page or contact Membership Services.

About The Khronos Group



The Khronos Group is an open, non-profit, member-driven consortium of over 150 industry-leading companies creating advanced, royalty-free, interoperability standards for 3D graphics, augmented and virtual reality, parallel programming, vision acceleration and machine learning. Khronos activities include Vulkan®, OpenGL®, OpenGL® ES, WebGL™, SPIR-V™, OpenCL™, SYCL™, OpenVX™, NNEF™, OpenXR™, 3D Commerce™, ANARI™, and glTF™. Khronos members drive the development and evolution of Khronos specifications and are able to accelerate the delivery of cutting-edge platforms and applications through early access to specification drafts and conformance tests.

Khronos® and Vulkan® are registered trademarks, and ANARI™ is a trademark of The Khronos Group Inc. All other product names, trademarks, and/or company names are used solely for identification and belong to their respective owners.

Contacts

Alex Crabb, Caster Communications Inc.



alex@castercomm.com

+1-401-792-7080