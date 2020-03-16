FOX News Channel Names Dr. Janette Nesheiwat to Contributor Role

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Channel (FNC) has named family and emergency medical professional Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as a contributor, the network announced today. A consistent voice on both FNC and FOX Business Network, Dr. Nesheiwat will continue to provide viewers with the latest medical news and analysis across both platforms on the coronavirus pandemic. She will make her first appearance in this new capacity this evening on Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8PM/ET.

In commenting on the announcement, Dr. Nesheiwat said, “I am on the front lines of fighting this virus in our clinics across New York City. I look forward to educating viewers on healthcare and preventative medicine while providing our audience with actions they can take to help keep their families safe and healthy during the coronavirus crisis.”

A board certified medical doctor, Dr. Nesheiwat currently serves as a Medical Director at CityMD, a network of urgent care centers in New York and New Jersey that is disrupting the healthcare industry by providing immediate access to care. Previously, she served as a physician at Washington Regional Medical Center and at Northwest Medical Hospital.

As a medical news correspondent, Dr. Nesheiwat hosted an educational medical television show entitled Family Health Today as well as Health Minute with Dr. Janette on KNWA-TV, an NBC affiliate in Northwest Arkansas. She has provided commentary for various national media outlets including ABC’s Good Morning America.

Throughout her career in medicine, Dr. Nesheiwat has led various medical relief missions around the globe with the American Red Cross, including in the aftermath of Haiti’s catastrophic earthquake in 2010. A graduate of The University of South Florida, she completed her medical residency at University of Arkansas Medical Center in Fayetteville and completed ER rotations with Johns Hopkins University.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Contacts

FOX News Media Contact:

Tessica Glancey/202-301-3285