Triton Digital Releases Australian Podcast Ranker for 17 February through 15 March Reporting Period; Expands to Include All-Australian Top 100 Category

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest Australian Podcast Ranker for reporting period 17 February through 15 March, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. The Ranker has been expanded to include an All-Australian Top 100 category, providing advertisers with insight into the ranking of local, original content that is commissioned by Australian publishers and consumed by listeners located in Australia.

Eleven new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast ranker this reporting period, including Equity Mates Investing Podcast, The Rise & Conquer Podcast, and Not Here to Make Friends. Additionally, Stuff You Should Know took the #1 spot on the principal Top 100 Ranker as the most downloaded podcast in the region from 17 February through 15 March 2020, while From The Newsroom took the #1 spot on the All-Australian Top 100 Category Ranker.

The Top 100 podcasts in this reporting period account for a new high of 19.1M downloads in total.

Participating publishers in the Australian Ranker include Southern Cross Austereo, News Corp Australia, Nova, Schwartz Media, TOFOP Productions, SEN / Crocmedia, The Parent Brand, Australian Radio Network, and Nine Radio, ARN/iHeartMedia and Stitcher.

To view the full results and/or sign up to receive future rankers via email, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

