Neustar and iSpot.tv Partner to Unify TV and Digital Attribution

Companies integrate technologies to deliver holistic measurement for enterprise B2C brands

STERLING, Va., & BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Neustar—Neustar, Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution and iSpot.tv, the leader in real-time TV ad measurement and attribution, today announced a partnership to make iSpot’s TV ad measurement data available within Neustar’s Identity Management (IDMP), Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) and Unified Marketing Analytics platforms, providing a granular and complete view of the full customer journey inclusive of linear, addressable, and OTT TV exposure. This combined TV analytics solution provides a more comprehensive analysis of omnichannel marketing performance while giving advertisers access to an enriched identity asset for advanced segmentation, audience planning, and multi-touch attribution.

“Enterprise brand marketers are increasingly looking for a holistic approach to marketing planning that encompasses both digital and television,” said Neustar Senior Vice President and General Manager of Marketing Solutions, Michael Schoen. “It’s our mission to provide enterprise brand marketers with an integrated understanding of the effects of their digital and television campaigns, using integrated user-level data.”

The deal brings together Neustar’s best-in-breed digital and unified attribution and identity management, with iSpot’s real-time, always-on TV ad measurement and attribution. Together, the partnership connects all TV ad exposures to sales activities at scale across linear, VOD, and streaming environments. The integrated offering provides brand marketers with greater access, insight, and customization over their omnichannel marketing strategies inclusive of linear TV.

“The Neustar and iSpot integration now sets the standard for cross-channel MTA. Both companies have measurement, modeling, and data science in their DNA with meaningful penetration amongst Fortune 500 brands. This is a marketer’s holy grail. We are excited to join forces to deliver on an integrated digital and television strategy,” said Sean Muller, Founder & CEO of iSpot.tv.

Neustar’s integration of iSpot’s market-leading TV ad measurement data into its IDMP Data Directory provides marketers identity-based intelligence that is pseudonymized and privacy-compliant to enrich consumer profiles. This intelligence enables marketers to build audience profiles that capture the true propensity and characteristics of the omnichannel consumer. This integrated user-level data provides greater insight into the performance of all marketing experiences across the omnichannel journey. It gives clients the hands-on ability to build stronger, more accurate media measurement and attribution models. Neustar’s incorporation of iSpot’s uniquely complete, real-time ACR-enriched ad catalog into its MTA and IDMP platform gives joint customers easy access to the most accurate, comprehensive view of linear, VOD and CTV ad exposures. Likewise, iSpot has integrated onboarding to make it easy for brands to utilize their first-party data within iSpot’s TV attribution platform to inform buying decisions, optimizations and return on ad spend (ROAS) analysis.

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, Security and Registry that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: https://www.home.neustar.

About iSpot.tv

iSpot.tv is the market leader in real-time television advertising measurement and attribution. The company’s always-on platform measures impressions and attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD and OTT environments. iSpot.tv’s TV attribution solution enables advertisers and TV networks to plan, optimize and transact on business-outcome measures. The company delivers its solution in real-time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot.tv has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution.

