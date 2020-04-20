Leading Media Platform, MERRY JANE, Launches Today “THE CHRONIC LEGALIZED WORLDWIDE” A 4/20 Smoke-In with Live DJ Set by Snoop Dogg Celebrating Dr. Dre’s Seminal Debut Album ‘The Chronic’ Available Worldwide for First Time On All Streaming Platforms

Postmates Providing Free Delivery Code for Viewers and with MERRY JANE and Snoop, Postmating Meals to Hero Nurses

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cannabis–Global media platform MERRY JANE, is proud to launch today a livestream DJ set on Instagram @merryjane featuring Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic in celebration of 4/20 and the worldwide digital release of Dr. Dre’s seminal debut album The Chronic this afternoon, Monday, April 20th, at 4:20pm.





For all his fans around the world to livestream at home, Snoop will be doing a DJ set and “smoke-in” at 4:20 PM (PDT). For all U.S. fans tuning in live, Snoop will drop a free delivery code from Postmates so viewers can stay in to celebrate with him and #OrderLocal to support their favorite neighborhood restaurants. The delivery code from Postmates is valid until midnight PT on Monday 4/20 with a minimum basket of $10. To thank those on the frontlines, Snoop Dogg, MERRY JANE, and Postmates are partnering with Feed Hero Nurses to send dinner to California hospitals. Fans who would also like to get involved and send meals to hero nurses working around the clock to care for COVID-19 patients can donate here.

As the most featured artist on the groundbreaking and chart-topping 1992 album (appearing on 13 of the 16 tracks), Snoop became a household name before his own debut album, Doggystyle, dropped the following year. Snoop will celebrate The Chronic and its classic, West Coast, G-Funk sound — as well as everybody’s favorite topic on 4/20 — during this historic stream sesh.

“As MERRY JANE is now the #1 media source for all things cannabis-related, we wanted to pay tribute to the innovators who paved the way for today’s fastest growing industry. Dr. Dre’s The Chronic is widely considered the most well-produced album of all-time. From its name, artwork, and introduction of Snoop Dogg’s artistry, The Chronic revolutionized modern cannabis culture, and we are proud to provide our global audience a digital experience for a responsible, 4/20 holiday,” said Scott Chung, MERRY JANE’s COO.

MERRY JANE, as a culture and lifestyle leader, has also partnered with Entertainment One (eOne) to celebrate The Chronic and its 2020 re-release on all streaming platforms. The record first dropped 28 years ago on Death Row Records and was acclaimed by both critics and fans to be one the greatest albums in music history. Earlier this month, the US Library of Congress — America’s most pristine historical archive — announced that the album would be added to the National Recording Registry. The LP helped define West Coast rap, and introduced the world to Snoop Dogg, Daz Dillinger, Kurupt, Nate Dogg, Warren G, Lady of Rage, D.O.C, RBX, and others. It is an honor to share The Chronic and promote its imprint on history to a global audience during the most important day in cannabis culture.

The livestream is sure to be the premier 4/20 event and bring enjoyment for all fans to be able to celebrate 4/20 with a “smoke-in.” Tune in to MERRY JANE’s Instagram (@MERRYJANE) to watch Snoop’s DJ set, and visit our website for a series of articles about the landmark album.

To order from your favorite local restaurants and get free delivery, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Currently, new customers who sign up with Postmates in LA or select Southwest markets will receive three free months of Unlimited free delivery.

About MERRY JANE

Today on 4/20, MERRY JANE also launches the groundbreaking NETFLIX cooking competition series “Cooked with Cannabis” with Kelis. MERRY JANE is the world’s leading multi-media & lifestyle company creating the new mainstream culture by connecting cannabis and pop culture. Its cross-platform network reaches millions through an original mix of award-winning content, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled access to top-tier celebrities and influencers. MERRY JANE’s website creates daily, original content – from editorial and video to branded and social – that covers the latest in health, politics, entertainment, and products. MERRY JANE’s in-house studio produces scripted and non-scripted television series – including the groundbreaking the Emmy-nominated VH1 hit “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” – as well as digital and podcast series. With successful franchises like the world’s largest, annual 420 festival – “The MERRY JANE 420 Wellness Retreat” – MERRY JANE also produces high-profile events and activations that shape the cannabis landscape.

About eOne

Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) is a talent-driven independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. As part of global play and entertainment company Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), eOne’s expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its extensive reach and scale, and a deep commitment to high-quality entertainment, eOne unlocks the power and value of creativity.

eOne brings to market both original and existing content, sourcing IP from Hasbro’s portfolio of 1500+ brands, and through a diversified network of creative partners and eOne companies including: international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Renegade 83, Daisybeck, Blackfin and Whizz Kid Entertainment; live entertainment leaders Round Room Live; world-class music companies Audio Network, Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

