Maxon Announces Cinema 4D S22

Subscription-Only Release Offers Improved UV Workflows and Viewport Performance

FRIEDRICHSDORF, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3Dsoftware—Maxon, the developers of professional 3D modeling, animation, and rendering software solutions, today announced Cinema 4D Subscription Release 22 (S22). The next generation of Maxon’s 3D application and first subscription-only release affords customers early access to massive performance and interactivity improvements including UV unwrapping and editing tools, improved selection and modeling tool functionality, organizational licensing for volume customers and updated viewport technology with support for Metal on macOS. In addition, Maxon has boosted Cinema 4D’s pipeline compatibility with GLTF export, improved GoZ integration with Z-Brush, and support for node-based materials in FBX and Cineware. Cinema 4D S22 is immediately available for subscription customers. For perpetual license holders of Cinema 4D a release is scheduled later this year that will incorporate the features of S22, as well as additional enhancements.

“In September last year, we introduced subscription-based options so we could offer professional 3D software at a significantly lower price. This also allows us to deliver more frequent improvements and enhancements to our subscription customers,” said Dave McGavran, Maxon CEO. “S22 offers subscription users early access to powerful solutions.”

Cinema 4D S22 Overview

Recommended System Requirements

Cinema 4D S22 requires Windows 10 or MacOS 10.13.6 at minimum, and the latest 10.15 release for the best experience.

Cinema 4D S22 Pricing and Availability

Cinema 4D S22 can be downloaded immediately and is available for both macOS and Windows.

About Maxon

Maxon is a developer of professional 3D modeling, painting, animation and rendering solutions. In January, Maxon and Red Giant closed a merger of the two companies. The combined company’s award-winning Cinema 4D, Redshift 3D and Red Giant products have been used extensively to help create and render everything from stunning visual effects in top feature films, TV shows and commercials, cutting-edge game cinematics for AAA games, as well as for medical illustration, architectural and industrial design applications. Maxon products are available directly from the website and its worldwide distribution network. Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

Maxon Web Resources

