Global Pay TV Market (2020 to 2027) – Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Pay TV Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Cable TV, Satellite TV, IPTV), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global pay TV market size is anticipated to reach USD 260.0 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.7% over the forecast period. Rising competition from OTT media providers is prompting pay TV operators to disrupt existing business models and strategize more efficient profit generation methodologies. Additionally, emerging players, such as MOBITV, offer customized, cost-effective, and flexible options to their customers according to their demand, thus ensure customer satisfaction. This is expected to prompt new and existing players to diversify their existing service offerings and ensure healthy competition in the market for pay TV.

The IPTV segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the advent of 5G technology. Increased bandwidth and enhanced ability to build virtual end-to-end networks for specific applications is a major driving factor for the industry. Additionally, the rapid proliferation of the 5G delivery model in emerging economies is expected to provide consumers with a high-definition 4K viewing experience. Moreover, the adoption of 5G integrated with IPTV services is expected to enable the hospitality industry to improve its service offerings. The technology is expected to facilitate more efficient data collection, analysis, and optimization to offer more personalized television viewing experience to the hospitality industry.

Furthermore, Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) technology is expected to bring content and applications closer to the network edge, thus reducing latency and enable service optimization. MEC facilitates users to access content with minimum delay and increase IPTV network capacity via Software-Defined Networks (SDN), which improves the user’s quality of experience, thus offering encouraging growth prospects to the market. Additionally, MEC is also expected to offer enhanced security to the network system by safeguarding viewers’ information and television viewing trends, which is expected to drive the market for pay TV over the forecast period.

Rising demand amongst customers to access television from anywhere in the world on various devices such as mobile phones and tabs is promoting service providers to adopt cloud computing methodologies. Cloud computing offers a flexible and unified platform to holistically manage content monetization and security, thus enabling service providers to simplify business practices. Furthermore, the adoption of cloud technology also enables service providers to leverage the as-a-service’ business model, thereby helping to generate new and sustained revenue streams.

Companies Mentioned

Airtel Digital TV

DIRECTV

DISH Network Corporation

Dish TV India Limited

Fetch TV Pty Ltd.

Foxtel

Rostelecom PJSC

Spectrum

Tata Sky Ltd

Tricolor TV

Videocon d2h ltd

Xfinity



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The IP segment is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 7.0%, owing to rising adoption of OTT media platforms amongst customers

The satellite TV segment will continue to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth can be associated with the provision of offering customers with the low-priced access to live coverage of important events

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to comparatively lower internet rates and daily content upgrades, thus ensuring easier access to consumers

Some of the key players in the pay TV market are DIRECTV, DISH Network Corporation, Carter Communications, Foxtel, and Comcast Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Introduction

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Technical advancements in Pay TV industry

3.3.1.2 Improved value-added services and demand for HD and SD content delivered by pay TV providers

3.3.1.3 Growth in geographical coverage by the pay TV industry

3.3.2 Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.2.1 High subscription cost

3.3.2.2 Advent of OTT services

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.5.1 PEST Analysis

3.5.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6 Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2019

4. Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 – 2027 Revenue, USD Billion)

4.2 Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

4.3 Cable TV

4.4 Satellite TV

4.5 Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

5. Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Regional Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, 2016 – 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

5.2 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.3 North America

5.4 Europe

5.5 Asia Pacific

5.6 Latin America

5.7 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

6. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hiplvq

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900