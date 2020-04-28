Radioline Launches Hybrid Radio on Android Automotive OS, with Panasonic

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radioline unveils its hybrid radio application compatible with Android Automotive OS, thanks to close collaboration with Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe.





Android Automotive OS is a major turning point for the connected car industry: chosen by many OEMs, the scalable and customizable operating system gives access to multiple on-board apps and services including Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store.

Radioline’s Hybrid radio app integrates in this environment to offer a seamless experience between FM/DAB+/HD Radio/IP stations and podcasts available worldwide:

thus, users can benefit from a wide variety of programs: they can access International and local programs, via numerous catalogs of selections and a search engine available in the application.

with a simple touch, they can easily find their preferred stations, shows or podcasts saved in their Favorite list.

the content is enriched with EPG and metadata displayed, offering a wealth of information like the name of the show, presenter, track, album, cover art…

“Panasonic is delighted about the excellent technical cooperation with Radioline. This is very exciting opportunity for Panasonic Automotive to demonstrate our competencies in leading edge tuner performance on Android Automotive OS,” says Yoshi Nakao, President Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe.

“This incredible achievement is the unique result of months of development with talented partners like Panasonic. We look forward to sharing it with users!” concludes Xavier Filliol, Radioline COO.

In addition, Radioline has developed a Full IP radio app (IP content only) that will be available in the Google Play Store for vehicles powered by Android Automotive OS: +90,000 radios and podcasts from 130 countries are available on the service.

Radioline continues to provide its expertise in the automotive industry, with innovative applications that meet the OEM’s requirements, through multiple partnerships.

About Radioline



Radioline is a global radio provider – #1 in Europe – with +90,000 stations & podcasts on all screens, distributed by a large range of partners (telco, OEM, media portal, middleware, etc.). The service is built on a highly scalable platform with advanced features, enriched content management, massive channel aggregation and universal access via any mobile device, online PC, connected TVs, IoT and in-car digital solutions (with TDF/Radiobridge).

More about Radioline: http://business.radioline.co/

Radioline is a Baracoda Company.

