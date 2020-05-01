Queso Claims the Spotlight on SONIC’s New Queso Burger

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NewMenuItem—SONIC® Drive-In introduces the new Queso Burger, featuring a delicious harmony of melty queso and Hatch Green Chiles to make the beloved appetizer the star of a mouthwatering cheeseburger.

The Queso Burger starts with a quarter-pound*, 100% pure beef patty covered in melty cheddar and zesty cheese sauce with Hatch Green Chiles, topped with grilled onions and creamy mayo on a toasted bakery bun for just $3.99**.

“We enhanced the comforting flavor of melty queso with the sweet, spicy and smoky flavor of real Hatch Green Chiles to deliver that elusive, satisfying umami in an irresistible burger,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “Queso shouldn’t have to sit on the sidelines – it should be the center of attention – so we’ve added that extra cheesiness directly into this indulgent burger at a great value.”

The Queso Burger is available for a limited time only.

Enjoy SONIC from the comfort of your car and use the SONIC app** for contactless ordering and payment. Guests can also try the new SONIC augmented reality filters available on Instagram Story while waiting for their order, including an interactive two-player game and filter featuring Wacky Pack characters.

*Weights are approximate and precooked.



**Tax not included. See menu and app for details. For a limited time only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

