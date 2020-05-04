Stats Perform and wTVision Partner to Deliver the Next Generation of Sports Broadcast Capabilities

Partnership Combines Comprehensive Sports Data and Analytics with Modern Graphics, Touch Screens, Augmented Reality and More

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, and wTVision, a leader in real-time graphics, augmented reality (AR) and playout automation, today announced a new partnership to deliver the next generation of broadcast integration with best-in-class sports data and tracking solutions.

The official partnership solidifies more than 10 years of cooperative projects between Stats Perform and wTVision, who currently support customers like Sport TV (Portugal), CAF/AFCON (Africa) and BeIn Sports. The partnership brings together Stats Perform’s industry-leading sports data and advanced tracking solutions with wTVision’s broadcast integration services including graphics, touch screen implementation, augmented reality, intelligent scoreboard and middleware to manage data.

Paulo Ferreira, wTVision’s Global Sales Director said, “With Stats Perform’s advanced game and tracking data matched with wTVision’s integrated broadcasting solutions, broadcasters and graphics teams can put together a more exciting offering that takes analysis to a whole new level.”

wTVision joins Stats Perform’s Sports Partners Intelligence Network (SPIN) which combines Stats Perform’s leading sports intelligence offerings (data, insights, analytics, machine learning, computer vision and AI), with top partners to develop complementary solutions that support joint customers and the sports market. Together, Stats Perform and wTVision will leverage new and existing relationships to offer a complete sports broadcast package for providers.

“wTVision has been a long-term collaborator with Stats Perform and we are thrilled to cement this partnership,” Stats Perform Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Channels Wayne Ford said. “Given our long history working together, we already have a number of innovative examples of how combining industry-leading data with next-generation broadcast solutions can create a more powerful broadcast and graphics offering. This partnership opens the door for several new exciting global opportunities for providers worldwide, and we are thrilled to have wTVision join the Stats Perform SPIN program.”

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.​ The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software.

About wTVision

wTVision creates integrated broadcasting solutions based on software development, branding and design, live operations and specialized human resources outsourcing. The company takes part in thousands of broadcasts every year and has experience in more than 60 countries. wTVision’s solutions for sports, election coverage, entertainment shows and news are, together with its master control systems, the preferred choice of major TVs and producers all over the world.

