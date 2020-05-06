Global Radio Broadcasting Market Report (2020 to 2030) – COVID-19 Impact and Recovery – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global radio broadcasting market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The global radio broadcasting market is expected to decline from $115.7 billion in 2019 to $110.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $126.2 billion in 2023.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider radio broadcasting market, and compares it with other markets.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global radio broadcasting market, accounting for 50% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global radio broadcasting market. Africa was the smallest region in the global radio broadcasting market.

Radio stations have been digitalized and are moving towards an online channel to avoid crackly signals and disturbances from ruining a show. Major players in the market have discarded towers and transmitters and are sending content over the internet. Digitization has also brought down costs as less manpower is required to operate.

The radio broadcasting market consists of revenues generated from sales of radio programs and air time to advertisers, and from donations and subsidies, earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate broadcast studios and facilities for over-the-air or satellite delivery of radio programs, which may include entertainment, news, talk shows, business data, or religious services.

