Tanoshi Wins $500K Deal on Shark Tank

The kids computer company scores a deal with Shark Daymond John as an investor

“ The Tanoshi team’s pitch really spoke to me,” said Daymond John. “ Their focus on making education more accessible through the availability of affordable tech for kids is inspiring, especially considering recent developments with so many parents having to juggle homeschooling as well as numerous kids who are at home without access to computers.”

Founded in 2016, Tanoshi creates educational, age-appropriate, fun and affordable computers for all children. Designed for kids between ages 6-12, users have fun learning to type, spell, create, code and accomplish great things with this innovative breakthrough. Tanoshi’s 2-in-1 (tablet + detachable keyboard) is the perfect learning tool with complete computer functionality for school-age children and access to over 3 million apps in the Google Play Store.

“ The experience was a roller coaster! Getting to pitch Daymond and the other Sharks was a dream come true and we could not be happier,” said Johnston, co-founder and CEO of Tanoshi. “ We know we are doing something important and it is validating to have someone like Daymond commit to investing in our cause-driven company.”

Tanoshi was created to provide an equitable digital education for every child in America and the world. It’s the startup’s goal to make sure all children, no matter their socioeconomic background, can do their digital homework and develop 21st-century computer skills needed for future success.

John is one of the original Shark investors of the four-time Emmy Award-winning series, Shark Tank. Widely known as the branding and business genius behind his brand FUBU, John currently serves as the CEO of The Shark Group; a consulting firm that transforms businesses into iconic brands.

About Tanoshi

Tanoshi is a Silicon Valley startup founded with a mission to create fun and educational computing products that kids love to use. Tanoshi is driven by the belief that every child deserves an equal opportunity to have access to an age-appropriate computer and develop skills that will be essential for future careers. The Tanoshi team consists of professionals in consumer electronics, software development, mobile and education who have worked at Google, Apple, HP, Toshiba, The Walt Disney Company, Berlitz and other industry leaders. Tanoshi is based in Oakland, CA.

