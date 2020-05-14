MulticoreWare Joins AMD Embedded Ecosystem With AI Solutions Software

AMD Ryzen™ Embedded processors and MulticoreWare AI solution delivers superior edge computing performance

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MulticoreWare joins the AMD embedded platforms ecosystem with its AI solutions that target Machine Learning, Neural Networks, Image and Video processing workloads for applications that require low cost, low power, and long life to serve a variety of market segments.

MulticoreWare will be using AMD Ryzen™ Embedded Processors with integrated graphics in conjunction with other MulticoreWare algorithmic engines to deliver embedded software solutions across a multitude of applications, i.e. medical diagnostic, sports analytics, security & surveillance, robotics, augmented reality, and many more.

“AMD is happy to add MulticoreWare to our ecosystem of software solutions for the AMD Embedded processors,” said David Rosado, Industrial Segment Marketing Manager, Embedded Solutions for AMD. “MulticoreWare provides broad expertise in artificial intelligence and edge analytics and works very well with our mission to provide high performing computing everywhere.”

“MulticoreWare is excited to support AMD Embedded products with our suite of AI solutions,” said Soumendra Mohanty, Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Corporate Marketing for MulticoreWare. “Working closely with AMD as well as teaming with AMD Embedded hardware partners, we will be able to provide unique time to market solutions to meet a variety of customer requirements.”

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare develops solutions for machine learning, compilers, video compression addressing the Security & Surveillance, Media Analytics and Autonomous Vehicle market segments. MulticoreWare is the market leader in X.264/265 codecs implementations worldwide.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Ryzen and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

