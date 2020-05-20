FOX Nation to Begin Featuring Hit Series Duck Dynasty on June 1

New Outdoor & Adventure Programming Slate to Debut alongside Series Launch

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Nation, the on demand subscription-based streaming service, will roll out a new slate of adventure programming for the month of June, including an acquisition of the hit series Duck Dynasty, a new series hosted by FOX News Channel (FNC) contributor Johnny Joey Jones and the season premiere of Brian Kilmeade’s popular historical series What Made America Great.

Through the platform’s latest acquisition, FOX Nation subscribers will have access to the entire series run of A&E’s Duck Dynasty, which follows the life of the Robertson family, who came into the spotlight following the success of their family-owned business, Duck Commander. With season one through six launching on June 1st and season seven through 11 launching on June 15th, the series showcases the family as they conquer new milestones and embrace life in the South.

Additionally, FOX Nation will release a new outdoor lifestyle series hosted by network contributor and retired Staff Sergeant Johnny “Joey” Jones. Since joining the network in July 2019, Jones has provided political and military analysis across all FOX News Media platforms. Debuting on June 8th, the new program entitled FOX Nation Outdoors, will feature Jones as he embarks on a two-day hunting trip with a notable guest each episode. The six-part series will feature musician Ted Nugent, retired four-star Marine General Walter Boomer, actor and UFC star Randy Couture, country music star Granger Smith and NASCAR’s Kurt Busch and Richard Childress.

Rounding out the month, FOX Nation will release season five of Brian Kilmeade’s signature series What Made America Great on Monday, June 29th. The coveted program features FOX & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade as he travels across the country with special guests and experts in the field to reveal the hidden history and ongoing controversies behind some of America’s most iconic locations. In season five, Kilmeade will spotlight the women’s suffrage movement as America celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the Sam Houston Memorial Museum in Huntsville, Texas and more.

To mark the arrival of FOX Nation Outdoors, What Made America Great and Duck Dynasty, throughout the month of June, FOX Nation will offer a discount of 25 percent off all yearly subscriptions, accessible with the promotion code SAVE25.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring thousands of hours of content, the OTT product includes daily short-form conservative opinion programming and lifestyle shows, as well as historic documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. FOX Nation is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Comcast Xfinity platforms and Cox Contour platforms.

