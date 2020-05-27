Summit Wireless Technologies Provides First Quarter 2020 Update

– Extends 8K TV Leadership to a Third Brand –

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, provided an update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“Consumers’ interest in wireless immersive sound continues to grow thereby driving design wins. Summit is extending our 8K TV leadership to a third TV brand and 6 to 8 more speaker brands, all of which we expect to be announced before the holiday season,” said Brett Moyer, CEO of Summit Wireless. “WiSA is implementing initiatives to enable WiSA Certified™ speakers to gain share from the worldwide soundbar market, which is anticipated to reach 35 million units shipped in 2020. Our initiatives include:

Launching a small HDMI dongle with Dolby Atmos capabilities that can connect with approximately 800 million smart TVs enabled with HDMI ARC capabilities;

Testing direct to consumer (DTC) messaging for WiSA members; and

Expanding technology partnerships.”

These topics will be covered by Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA, in detail on today’s call as well as a financial update and a discussion of the COVID-19 impacts on Summit’s business and expectations for 2020.

Recent Highlights

WiSA, The Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, Updates

Welcomed the immersive projected virtual reality company, Broomx Technologies, which works with Nestle, Universal Music Group, BMW Group, Lego, Adidas, and Toyota among others.

Expanded the Harman WiSA Certified speaker line with the Citation Sub S, the second subwoofer in the Citation line and the third Harman subwoofer overall to be WiSA Certified.

Certified the Milan 5.1 Wireless Home Theater speaker system, a “white-label” product, from Platin, a division of Hansong Technology.

Corporate

Reported revenue in line with expectations and prior quarters.

Regained compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market minimum bid price requirement in April.

Raised approximately $9.9 million in gross proceeds year to date.

Paid off a $2.0 million bridge loan.

Summit Wireless Investor Update Conference Call

Summit Wireless will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time today, May 27, 2020, to provide a business update.

