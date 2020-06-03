fuboTV Adds Lifestyle Streaming Network Tastemade to Programming Lineup

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FaceBank Group, Inc. (d/b/a fuboTV) (OTCQB: FUBO) has added Tastemade’s streaming network — featuring programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design — to its live TV streaming platform.

Starting today, fuboTV subscribers have live and on-demand access to Tastemade’s premium lifestyle programming including Struggle Meals, Make This Tonight and the James Beard Award-winning Broken Bread, which follows acclaimed Chef Roy Choi as he showcases inspiring people making a difference in their communities through food.

Tastemade is included in the fubo Standard package which offers over 100 sports, news, and entertainment channels, including kids and family programming, for $54.99/month following a free seven-day trial.

“Adding Tastemade allows fubo to expand our lead as the live streaming TV service that provides the most value to customers,” said Mihir Shah, senior director, content strategy and acquisition, fuboTV. “We’re excited to partner with a modern company that has such an engaged audience like Tastemade, and bring their compelling lifestyle programming to cord-cutters.”

“We are excited about the launch of Tastemade on fuboTV, making our food, travel, and home & design programming available across the fubo platform,” said Jeremy Strauss, head of business development, Tastemade. “We believe that our programming is a great addition to fuboTV’s lifestyle and entertainment offering and their continued growth into a broader cable TV replacement platform.”

About fuboTV

fuboTV (OTCQB: FUBO) merged with FaceBank Group in April 2020 to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances.

Named to Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startup list in 2019, fuboTV is the live TV streaming platform with more top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels for cord-cutters than any other live platform.

Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and is the only virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. Other industry “firsts” for the company include entering Europe with the launch of fuboTV España in 2018. fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field, launched in 2019.

About Tastemade

Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, streaming 2.5+ billion views each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including two James Beard Awards and Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies” list. For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of FaceBank Group, Inc. (d/b/a fuboTV) (“fuboTV”) and on information currently available to fuboTV. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent fuboTV’s views as of the date of this press release. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events or future financial and operating performance and fuboTV’s plans for, and the anticipated benefits of, new strategic partnerships. Although fuboTV believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, fuboTV can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause fuboTV’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, fuboTV does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause fuboTV’s actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports fuboTV files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and are available from fuboTV without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

