CaptionHub Powers AI Captioning for NAB Show Express

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CaptionHub, the market-leading video and audio captioning platform, was selected as the captioning partner for the 2020 NAB Show Express. NAB Show Express used CaptionHub’s AI technology to deliver event video captioning at an unprecedented scale as it shifted event education and exhibitor profiles to an entirely online offering.

NAB Show provided session captioning for the deaf and hard of hearing, underscoring the event’s commitment to accessibility for all. CaptionHub has developed a proprietary AI model called Natural Captions©, which pairs advanced speech recognition with natural language processing and scene detection. The result is naturalistic, readable captions.

Using CaptionHub’s integrated machine translation, key sessions were translated, furthering NAB Show’s reach and enabling transmission to a global audience. The success of NAB Show Express paves the way for future online events as trade shows expand their digital presence.

“ CaptionHub was selected for its ability to deliver captions and subtitles at the scale needed by NAB,” said Dorian Sullivan, vice president, Audience Development. “ Leveraging its existing integration with online video platform partner Brightcove, CaptionHub provided a simple, effective route for NAB to ingest and publish subtitles.”

“ Post production is in CaptionHub’s DNA, so we were delighted to be approached by NAB. It is the benchmark event for the media industry,” said Tom Bridges, CaptionHub’s founder and CEO. “ They also share our values around accessibility and making content available for the widest possible audience. Our technology helps power captioning for some of the world’s biggest brands, but it’s the human connection that we feel most passionate about.”

About CaptionHub



CaptionHub is the market-leading video & audio captioning platform which uses the latest technologies in machine learning, automatic speech recognition, machine translation and team collaboration. Leading brands, media companies and translation agencies worldwide use CaptionHub to create, edit and publish subtitles to video. For more information, visit www.captionhub.com

About NAB Show Express



NAB Show Express, held May 13 – 14 and available on-demand through August 2020, is a dynamic online event offering 24-hour access to premium content curated for the global entertainment and media community. Featuring more than 200 educational sessions as well as an exclusive Marketplace, NAB Show Express provides critical information, inspiration and solutions to move the industry forward. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com/express

About NAB



The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

Contacts

CaptionHub



James Jameson



james@captionhub.com

NAB



Becca Trate



Btrate@nab.org