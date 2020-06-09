Spanish LaLiga and Turkish SüperLig Return to Action Exclusively on beIN SPORTS, Starting on June 11

Live sports are back on beIN SPORTS channels with the return of European soccer leagues

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Live soccer is back! beIN SPORTS announced today its world-class sports coverage will resume on June 11 alongside the return of LaLiga, followed closely by the return of the Turkish SüperLig on June 12. The network is set to exclusively air the thrilling and packed schedule of live matches across all channels on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS XTRA as well as the network’s streaming platform, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.





“We are thrilled to bring live soccer coverage back to sports fans,” said Antonio Briceño, Deputy Managing Director of beIN SPORTS U.S. and Canada. “beIN SPORTS will air the first LaLiga, LaLiga SmartBank, and SüperLig matches since mid-March when COVID-19 caused leagues to postpone play. We pride ourselves on creating an unmatched experience for fans looking to immerse themselves in the game and can’t wait to renew their love for the sport through our world-class entertainment.”

The leagues will return to action and plan to conclude their seasons within a condensed schedule which is set to end in July. The first LaLiga match set to air live on June 11 couldn’t be more exciting with the Seville Derby—Sevilla FC vs. Real Betis— on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español at 3:50 p.m. EST / 12:50 p.m. PST. The SüperLig will resume live on beIN SPORTS XTRA – the network’s free, 24/7 English-language channel – on June 12 at 1:50 p.m. EST / 10:50 a.m. PST with a matchup between Göztepe vs Trabzonspor.

New to this programming is the option of watching LaLiga matches on beIN SPORTS with or without virtual audio via the SAP function. The broadcast will include augmented reality featuring virtual fans which replicate the presence of home supporters in the stands as well as virtual audio from the EA Sports™ (FIFA2020) Library. The audio has been digitally processed to generate atmosphere background sound based on recordings gathered from each of the stadiums. This audio will have additional sounds for specific key moments, such as goals or scoring chances to offer a mixture of real-time stadium sounds and virtual audio.

All live matches will be supported on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español by shoulder programming and rotating sports journalists including live coverage from Spain provided by Jamie Easton and Iñaki Angulo. On beIN SPORTS, The Express Preview will provide pre-game commentary, and post-game recap coverage will be supported by The Express Wrap-Up during the week and by The Soccer XTRA on the weekends. beIN SPORTS journalists covering the action include Ray Hudson, Gary Bailey, Kaylyn Kyle, Gabrielle Amado, Andrés Cordero, George D. Metellus, Thomas Rongen, Phil Schoen, Eric Krakauer, and Hope Solo.

On beIN SPORTS en Español, The Express Preview will provide pre-game commentary, and post-game recap coverage will be supported by The Locker Room during the week and The Soccer XTRA followed by The Locker Room on the weekends. beIN SPORTS en Español journalists covering matches include Pablo Mariño, Ana Cobos, Carmen Boquín, Miguel Serrano, Jose Bauz, Jaime Macías, Juan Fernando Mora, Diego Pessolano, Oscar Salazar, Fernando Cevallos, Alejandro Figueredo, José Luis Villarreal, and Carlos “El Pescadito” Ruiz.

beIN SPORTS can be found in Canada via Bell TV: 1412, Bell Fibe: 1412 & 1413 (beIN SPORTS en Español), Cogeco: 859, Eastlink: 425, Shaw Direct: 118 (Classic) 618 (Advanced), Bell-MTS: 527, Videotron Illico: 197/779 & 170/770 (beIN SPORTS en Español), Sasktel: 242 SD & 542 HD, Zazeen TV: 77, Shaw BlueSky TV: 231, Rogers: 391 & 392 (beIN SPORTS en Español), Rogers Ignite: 542, Source Cable: 427, Videotron Helix: 133 & 134 (beIN SPORTS en Español), Bell Aliant: 623, Shaw Cable: 234, V-Media: 371, Telus: 983 & 2670 (beIN SPORTS en Español), FuboTV, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Visit https://getbein.com/ca/ for a complete list of providers.

beIN SPORTS XTRA, the network’s free, 24/7 English-language LIVE sports, news, analysis and highlights channel, is available in Canada on The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), and LG Channels powered by XUMO.

Sign up for direct access to the network’s streaming platform, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks in addition to all live overflow matches offered in HD. Monthly or annual subscriptions can be purchased through your Roku device, computer, tablet, or smartphone.

beIN SPORTS DATE EVENT LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT ROUND AIR TIME (EST) Thursday, June 11 Sevilla FC vs Real Betis LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 3:50 PM LIVE Friday, June 12 Granada vs Getafe LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 1:20 PM LIVE Friday, June 12 Valencia vs Levante LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 3:50 PM LIVE Friday, June 12 Fenerbahçe vs Kayserispor SüperLig – Turkish League Matchday 27 8:00 PM DELAY Saturday, June 13 Leganes vs Valladolid LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 1:20 PM LIVE Saturday, June 13 Mallorca vs FC Barcelona LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 3:50 PM LIVE Saturday, June 13 Beşiktaş vs Antalyaspor SüperLig – Turkish League Matchday 27 6:30 PM DELAY Sunday, June 14 Athletic vs Atlético de Madrid LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 7:50 AM LIVE Sunday, June 14 Real Madrid vs Eibar LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 28 1:20 PM LIVE Sunday, June 14 Real Sociedad vs Osasuna LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 28 3:50 PM LIVE Sunday, June 14 Çaykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray SüperLig – Turkish League Matchday 27 7:00 PM DELAY Monday, June 15 Levante vs Sevilla FC LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 1:20 PM LIVE Monday, June 15 Real Betis vs Granada LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 3:50 PM LIVE Monday, June 15 UD Las Palmas vs Girona FC LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 32 4:00 AM DELAY Tuesday, June 16 Villarreal vs Mallorca LaLiga-Spanish League Matchday 29 1:20 PM LIVE Tuesday, June 16 FC Barcelona vs Leganes LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 3:50 PM LIVE Tuesday, June 16 Getafe vs Espanyol LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 6:30 PM DELAY Wednesday, June 17 Valladolid vs Celta LaLiga-Spanish League Matchday 29 1:20 PM LIVE Wednesday, June 17 Osasuna vs Atlético de Madrid LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 3:50 PM LIVE Wednesday, June 17 Eibar vs Athletic LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 6:30 PM DELAY Thursday, June 18 Alavés vs Real Sociedad LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 1:20 PM LIVE Thursday, June 18 Real Madrid vs Valencia LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 3:50 PM LIVE beIN SPORTS en Español DATE EVENT LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT ROUND AIR TIME (EST) Thursday, June 11 Sevilla FC vs Real Betis LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 3:50 PM LIVE Friday, June 12 Granada vs Getafe LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 1:20 PM LIVE Friday, June 12 Valencia vs Levante LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 3:50 PM LIVE Friday, June 12 Fenerbahçe vs. Kayserispor SüperLig – Turkish League Matchday 27 12:00 AM DELAY Saturday, June 13 Leganes vs Valladolid LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 1:20 PM LIVE Saturday, June 13 Mallorca vs FC Barcelona LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 3:50 PM LIVE Saturday, June 13 Celta vs Villarreal LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 7:30 PM DELAY Saturday, June 13 Beşiktaş vs Antalyaspor SüperLig – Turkish League Matchday 27 12:00 AM DELAY Sunday, June 14 Athletic vs Atlético de Madrid LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 7:50 AM LIVE Sunday, June 14 Espanyol vs Alavés LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 10:00 AM DELAY Sunday, June 14 Real Madrid vs Eibar LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 28 1:20 PM LIVE Sunday, June 14 Real Sociedad vs Osasuna LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 28 3:50 PM LIVE Monday, June 15 Oviedo vs SD Ponferradina LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 32 8:30 AM DELAY Monday, June 15 Levante vs Sevilla FC LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 1:20 PM LIVE Monday, June 15 Real Betis vs Granada LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 3:50 PM LIVE Monday, June 15 Çaykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray SüperLig – Turkish League Matchday 27 12:00 AM DELAY Tuesday, June 16 Getafe vs Espanyol LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 1:20 PM LIVE Tuesday, June 16 FC Barcelona vs Leganes LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 3:50 PM LIVE Wednesday, June 17 Villarreal vs Mallorca LaLiga-Spanish League Matchday 29 11:00 AM DELAY Wednesday, June 17 Eibar vs Athletic LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 1:20 PM LIVE Wednesday, June 17 Osasuna vs Atlético de Madrid LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 3:50 PM LIVE Thursday, June 18 Valladolid vs Celta LaLiga-Spanish League Matchday 29 11:00 AM DELAY Thursday, June 18 Alavés vs Real Sociedad LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 1:20 PM LIVE Thursday, June 18 Real Madrid vs Valencia LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 29 3:50 PM LIVE beIN SPORTS XTRA DATE EVENT LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT ROUND AIR TIME (EST) Friday, June 12 Göztepe vs Trabzonspor SüperLig – Turkish League Matchday 27 1:50 PM LIVE Friday, June 12 Málaga CF vs SD Huesca LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 32 10:00 PM DELAY Saturday, June 13 Espanyol vs Alavés LaLiga-Spanish League Matchday 28 7:50 AM LIVE Saturday, June 13 Celta vs Villarreal LaLiga-Spanish League Matchday 28 10:50 AM LIVE Saturday, June 13 Beşiktaş vs Antalyaspor SüperLig – Turkish League Matchday 27 1:50 PM LIVE Saturday, June 13 UD Las Palmas vs Girona FC LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 32 11:30 PM DELAY Sunday, June 14 Deportivo La Coruña vs Sporting Gijón LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 32 10:50 AM LIVE Sunday, June 14 Çaykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray SüperLig – Turkish League Matchday 27 1:50 PM LIVE Sunday, June 14 Albacete vs UD Almería LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 32 10:00 PM DELAY Monday, June 15 Albacete vs UD Almería LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 32 8:00 AM DELAY Monday, June 15 SD Ponferradina vs Elche CF LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 33 1:20 PM LIVE Monday, June 15 CD Tenerife vs Málaga LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 33 3:30 PM LIVE Tuesday, June 16 CD Lugo vs Real Zaragoza LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 33 1:20 PM LIVE Tuesday, June 16 Girona FC vs Racing Santander LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 33 3:30 PM LIVE Wednesday, June 17 Real Oviedo vs Deportivo La Coruña LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 33 1:20 PM LIVE Wednesday, June 17 Rayo Vallecano vs CF Fuenlabrada LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 33 3:30 PM LIVE Wednesday, June 17 Rayo Vallecano vs CF Fuenlabrada LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 33 10:00 PM DELAY Wednesday, June 17 Real Oviedo vs Deportivo La Coruña LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 33 12:00 AM DELAY Thursday, June 18 Extremadura UD vs Albacete LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 33 8:00 AM DELAY Thursday, June 18 Numancia vs Cadiz LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 33 1:20 PM LIVE Thursday, June 18 AD Alcorcón vs Sporting Gijón LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 33 3:30 PM LIVE Thursday, June 18 Real Oviedo vs Deportivo La Coruña LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 33 10:00 PM DELAY beIN SPORTS CONNECT DATE EVENT LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT ROUND AIR TIME (EST) Thursday, June 11 Sevilla FC vs Real Betis LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 3:50 PM LIVE Friday, June 12 Granada vs Getafe LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 1:20 PM LIVE Friday, June 12 Fuenlabrada vs Tenerife LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 32 1:25 PM LIVE Friday, June 12 Elche vs Extremadura LaLiga Smartbank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 32 1:25 PM LIVE Friday, June 12 Fenerbahçe vs. Kayserispor SüperLig – Turkish League Matchday 27 1:55 PM LIVE Friday, June 12 Oviedo vs Ponferradina LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 32 3:25 PM LIVE Friday, June 12 Valencia vs Levante LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 3:50 PM LIVE Saturday, June 13 Racing vs Lugo LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 32 10:55 AM LIVE Saturday, June 13 Leganes vs Valladolid LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 1:20 PM LIVE Saturday, June 13 Mallorca vs FC Barcelona LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 3:50 PM LIVE Sunday, June 14 Athletic vs Atlético de Madrid LaLiga- Spanish League Matchday 28 6:50 AM LIVE Sunday, June 14 Mirandes vs Numancia LaLiga SmartBank – Spanish League Second Division Matchday 32 10:55 AM LIVE Sunday, June 14 Real Madrid vs Eibar LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 28 1:20 PM LIVE Sunday, June 14 Real Sociedad vs Osasuna LaLiga – Spanish League Matchday 28 3:50 PM LIVE

For more information and schedules, visit www.beINSPORTS.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

Follow beIN SPORTS on Instagram at @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and @ESbeINSPORTS, and Facebook at beIN SPORTS USA for the latest updates on beIN SPORTS coverage.

About beIN SPORTS Canada

beIN SPORTS Canada is North America’s premier global sports network, distributed by Ethnic Channel Group Limited. Launched in January 2014, beIN SPORTS Canada offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and free English-language network, beIN SPORTS XTRA. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Coupe de France, Turkish SüperLig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DTC Pay subscribers in Canada can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. Fans can also experience live high-quality sports properties for free via beIN SPORTS XTRA. This includes season-long access to XTRA soccer matches, XTRA combat sports, XTRA adventure sports, XTRA original studio productions, and a robust library of historically relevant sporting events. For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

Contacts

Bianca Rodriguez-Lamas



lamasb@bein.net

305-777-1900 ext. 6185

Michelle Rodriguez



rodriguezm@bein.net

305-777-1900 ext. 6151