FOX News Digital Scores Best May Performance in History With Double-Digit Increases Across Key Performance Indicators Versus May 2019

“America Together” Multiplatform Initiative Delivers Record Engagement

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Digital finished the month with its strongest performance of any May on record, experiencing double-digit increases versus the prior year across several key performance indicators, including multiplatform views (a 17 percent increase from May 2019) and multiplatform unique visitors (a 12 percent increase from May 2019), according to Comscore.

May 2020 marked the network’s sixth consecutive month with over 100 million multiplatform unique visitors as well as the FOX News Mobile App’s third-highest month of unique visitors. The strong performance also helped propel the FOX News Mobile App ahead of the CNN Mobile App for the 18th month in a row in unique visitors (8.5 million versus CNN’s 7 million), and its third month scoring over 8 million unique visitors.*

Throughout the month, FOXNews.com’s coronavirus landing page was the top category page on the site in terms of page views and visitors spent five times longer on FOX News Digital’s coronavirus landing page than CNN’s live blog, according to data from SimilarWeb. The network’s America Together editorial series launched on March 25th has featured over 880 separate stories of sacrifice and selflessness during the pandemic. The content has generated over 32 million page views across 9.3 million unique devices. In terms of video consumption, America Together videos have received over 14.6 million views since launch, according to Adobe Analytics.

For the 69th consecutive month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) among the news competitive set, driving 52.6 million total interactions, according to Socialbakers. FOX News remained number one in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors for the month, amounting more than 31.8 million on Facebook as well as ranking number one for Facebook Live video views and 20.4 million Instagram interactions.

FOX Business Network also marked a record month with digital, securing 23.7 million multiplatform unique visitors, its second highest month ever in the category. FOXBusiness.com drove 164 million multiplatform total minutes and saw 94 million multiplatform total views last month, securing double digit growth across all metrics versus the prior year.**

MAY 2020 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes



FOX News Digital – 4,220,000,000 (up 3 percent vs. May 2019)



CNN.com – 4,643,000,000 (up 59 percent vs. May 2019)

Multi-Platform Total Views



FOX News Digital – 1,855,000,000 (up 17 percent vs. May 2019)



CNN.com – 2,562,000,000 (up 70 percent vs. May 2019)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors



FOX News Digital – 113,618,000 (up 12 percent vs. May 2019)



CNN.com – 164,845,000 (up 29 percent vs. May 2019)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and the direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, May 2020, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], May 2020, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, May 2020, U.S.

