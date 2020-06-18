BET Reveals Its Programming Line Up for Juneteenth – A Compilation of Uplifting Long and Short-Form Content Commemorating the Resilience of the African American Spirit

BET will kick-off its ‘Juneteenth Freedom Day Marathon,’ under its “Content For Change” initiative, with inspirational films, music videos and messages of hope starting Friday, June 19, at 7 AM ET/PT

Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Corey Booker, Rev. Al Sharpton, Chloe x Halle, Soledad O’Brien, TIP ‘T.I.’ Harris, “American Soul’s” Sinqua Walls, “Pose’s” Indya Moore and MJ Rodriguez, YG, Naturi Naughton, Loni Love, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza and more to share what freedom and Blackness mean to them via original interstitials throughout Juneteenth across linear, digital and social platforms

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BET kicks off its “Content For Change” initiative on Juneteenth – the national commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the United States – with a day-long array of programming celebrating the resilience of the African American spirit. Starting at 7 AM PT, BET will premiere social justice episodes of series, inspirational films, music videos, messages of perseverance, tenacity and hope from leading Black voices to showcase Black achievement across all of our platforms, including:

A licia Garza , Founder, Black Futures Lab & Co-founder, Black Lives Matter

Founder, Black Futures Lab & Co-founder, Black Lives Matter Angie Nwandu , Blogger and Founder, The Shade Room

Blogger and Founder, The Shade Room Brittney Cooper , Author, Associate Professor, Rutgers University

Author, Associate Professor, Rutgers University Chloe x Halle , R&B duo

R&B duo Derrick Johnson , NAACP President

NAACP President Emerald Garne r, Daughter of Eric Garner, Activist

Daughter of Eric Garner, Activist Gerard Bush, Filmmaker, “Antebellum”

Filmmaker, “Antebellum” Indya Moore, “Pose”

“Pose” Jac Ross, Singer

Singer Jericho Brown, 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning Poet

2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning Poet Jonathan McReynolds, Gospel singer and “Sunday Best” judge

Gospel singer and “Sunday Best” judge Jon B. King Jr., fmr. Secretary of Education, Obama Administration

fmr. Secretary of Education, Obama Administration Kiana Ledé, Singer

Singer Kwame Onwuachi, Celebrity Chef, Kith and Kin

Celebrity Chef, Kith and Kin Loni Love, Comedian and host

Comedian and host Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Mayor

Chicago Mayor Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, first African American to serve as a Lt. Governor in Wisconsin

first African American to serve as a Lt. Governor in Wisconsin MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”

“Pose” Naturi Naughton, “Power”

“Power” Novi Brown, “Tyler Perry’s Sistas”

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas” Rashad Robinson, Executive Director, Color of Change

Executive Director, Color of Change Reginald Hudlin, Film Director, “Marshall”

Film Director, “Marshall” Rep. Lucy McBath, mother of Jordan Davis & Georgia Congresswoman

mother of Jordan Davis & Georgia Congresswoman Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Texas Congresswoman

Texas Congresswoman Rev. Al Sharpton , civil rights leader, founder & President of the National Action Network

civil rights leader, founder & President of the National Action Network Rev. Dr. William Barber II , Executive Director of the Poor People’s Campaign

Executive Director of the Poor People’s Campaign Rome Flynn, “How To Get Away with Murder”

“How To Get Away with Murder” Sen. Cory Booker, US Senator, (D-NJ)

US Senator, (D-NJ) Sen. Kamala Harris , US Senator, (D-CA)

US Senator, (D-CA) Sinqua Walls, “American Soul”

“American Soul” Soledad O’Brien, Journalist

Journalist Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Rapper/Actor

Rapper/Actor YG, Rapper

The ‘Juneteenth Freedom Day Marathon’ programming line-up on BET includes:

7 AM-NOON* – SOCIAL JUSTICE THEMED EPISODES OF BELOVED SITCOMS FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR MARTIN THE PARKERS

NOON* – “MARSHALL”

3 PM* – “RACE”

6 PM* – “DO THE RIGHT THING”

9 PM* – “SELMA” (NETWORK PREMIERE)

*All Times ET/PT

BET+ commemorates Juneteenth:

BET+ continues the conversation in support of Black representation, highlighting the importance of Blackness as an everyday topic. Because it’s a movement, not a moment. BET+ is a premium online streaming service with over 2000+ hours of content between exclusive originals, thousands of TV episodes and movies from the best Black creators. In commemoration of Juneteenth, the premium service will make some of its top social justice titles available for free including “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story”



www.BET.plus

Short Form Content on-air and online includes:

Music Videos from: Andra Day feat. Common – “Stand Up For Something” Common & John Legend – “Glory” Public Enemy – “Fight The Power”

“Dear Black People” spot, a heartfelt message of love, joy and power to the Black community from BET to viewers that celebrates the beauty and strength of Black culture, the Black Experience and affirms its commitment to stand with the Black community in the demand for liberation. Link to “Dear Black People” spot:



https://app.box.com/s/68d979ujf50o1jh6vous1aeofjnnlpdt

https://app.box.com/s/68d979ujf50o1jh6vous1aeofjnnlpdt BET Digital’s interactive content series, “BET House Party Presents “How To Make Good Trouble”: BET is partnering with Participant to launch the John Lewis: Good Trouble impact campaign. BET News’ Marc Lamont Hill hosts “ How to Make Good Trouble, ” four powerful live conversations on BET’s Instagram page. The exclusive interviews will highlight Congressman Lewis’ legacy of fighting for civil & voting rights, educational steps about voting rights and how to support the Good Trouble Impact Campaign .” Follow @BET on Instagram and tune in at the following times: 11 AM ET for a live discussion with Reverend William Barber II , Executive Director of the Poor People’s Campaign (​@revdrbarber​) 12 PM ET for a live discussion with Erika Alexander , Co-Producer and Co-Founder of Color Farm Media and Board Member of VoteRunLead (@erikaalexanderthegreat​) 1 PM ET for a live discussion with Dawn Porter , the film’s director/producer (​@dawnporterfilm) 3 PM ET for a live discussion with Dr. Michael Sorrell , President of Paul Quinn College (​@Participant​)



BET’s “Content For Change” initiative supports the creation, distribution, marketing and promotion of content that will help drive the critical changes needed to eliminate systemic racism and inequality in America. To support this unprecedented undertaking, BET and its corporate partners will dedicate $25 million to the Content for Change initiative in aggregated value. More details on additional ViacomCBS efforts supporting this initiative are forthcoming.

For more information visit BET.com and join the conversation using the hashtag #JuneteenthOnBET.

