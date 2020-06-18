fuboTV to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on June 24, 2020

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FaceBank Group, Inc. (d/b/a fuboTV) (OTCQB: FUBO) announced today that members of its management team will present at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:30pm ET. In addition, management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

The live presentation can be accessed via this direct link. A webcast of the presentation will also be available on the investor relations sections of FaceBank and fuboTV’s websites, accessible at https://ir.facebankgroup.com/ and https://ir.fubo.tv.

About fuboTV

fuboTV (OTCQB: FUBO) merged with FaceBank Group in April 2020 to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances.

Named to Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startup list in 2019, fuboTV is the live TV streaming platform with more top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels for cord-cutters than any other live platform.

Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and is the only virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. Other industry “firsts” for the company include entering Europe with the launch of fuboTV España in 2018. fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field, launched in 2019.

